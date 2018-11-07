Navy salute from gin firm to boost nautical charity

A Scots firm is to donate £5 from the sale of every bottle of its Navy Strength Gin to a worth cause.

Darnley’s Gin will make the donation for each purchase through their website shop, from 11 November to 11 December, to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) as we mark the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the Armistice.

Darnley’s Gin is owned by the Wemyss family whose family ancestor, Sir Rosslyn Wemyss, served in The Royal Navy from 1877 – 1919 becoming Admiral of the Fleet, the highest honour at sea. He was the senior British representative at the signing of the Armistice that ended active hostilities in the war.

It was Wemyss who made the decision to have the ceasefire come into effect at 11am, as opposed to the scheduled House of Commons announcement at 2.30pm, effectively saving hundreds of lives.

Darnley’s Gin is distilled in the family home in Fife. The Navy Strength gin style has its roots in the Royal Navy as sailors used to receive gin rations that were over 57% proof, this creates a robust gin with a strong juniper backbone.

The brand were inspired to create this line to honour Sir Wemyss’ fascinating story and one of the many ships he commanded, the HMS Niobe, is illustrated on the bottle whilst the ribbon and rope detail were taken from his medals.

William Wemyss, managing director, said: ‘Drawing on the remarkable story of our ancestor Sir Rosslyn Wemyss brings Darnley’s Navy Strength Gin to life.

‘In this centenary year of the signing of the Armistice, we want to donate a portion of the bottle sales from our web shop to support the work of the RNRMC – the principal charity of the Royal Navy that supports sailors, marines, veterans and their families, for life. We hope the public take the opportunity to try this award-winning gin and raise funds for a great cause.’

Darnley's is a family owned Scottish gin brand making award-winning spirit in Kingsbarns. It is made in the London Dry Style, distilling the botanicals in neutral grain spirit in a copper pot still called Dorothy and no artificial flavours or sugars are added after distillation.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity is the principal charity of the Royal Navy. It works hard to ensure that sailors, marines and their families exist in a world in which they remain supported, for life.

From life changing grants during times of immediate need, to smaller deployment grants that aid morale and retention – the RNRMC works hard to ensure that no one is forgotten.

For more information on the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity,