Acclaimed ballerina to debut The Mother in Scotland

A thrilling dance adaptation based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Story of the Mother is to debut in Edinburgh.

Starring internationally acclaimed principle ballerina, Natalia Osipova, this enchanting production, The Mother, has a strictly limited run of only two performances.

As a young single mother sets out to save her child, she must face impossible trials and cross the line between dreams, reality and life and death itself. Will she succumb to the forces of evil, or will the power of motherhood prevail?

The Mother is a compelling, instinctive story about motherhood. With an original score by Frank Moon and Dave Price, design by Yann Seabra and lighting by David Plater, this avant-garde new piece conjures a dangerous, kaleidoscopic world, combining narrative dance and drama.

Former principal of the Bolshoi Ballet and the Royal Ballet and, according to The Telegraph, one of the 12 greatest ballerinas of all time, Natalia Osipova takes the lead alongside the multi-award-winning Jonathan Goddard .

Their impeccable technique and unique dramatic presence is harnessed by director and choreographer Arthur Pita, whose credits include five-star critically acclaimed The Metamorphosis, The Little Match Girl and Salome.

Director and choreographer, Arthur Pita said: ‘It’s a dark tale which grabs you powerfully. To me, Natalia is at her best when she is fully lost in her character on stage. Natalia is a very instinctive performer, she does not hold back and allows herself to be fully possessed by the character she is portraying. I am thrilled to explore this wonderful poignant story. There is something so powerful about motherhood, and the extremes a mother will go to which resonate in all of us – themes which are so personal, yet also universal.’

Producer Alexandrina Markvo added: ‘Natalia Osipova is one of the greatest ballet stars of our time, it is a privilege for me to work with her. She always strives to expand her horizons, exploring her talent across different dimensions. Contemporary dance is one of them.

‘I love the narrative dance dramas, which choreographer Arthur Pita is famous for, and I was happy to give the two big artists an opportunity to work together again. The Mother, created by an amazing team of stars, relays the eternal theme of motherhood and mystery of life.’

The Mother is presented by London-based company Bird&Carrot Productions.

Natalia Osipova will also star in a short film, The Mother, directed by Emmanuel G Cuesta, which will be created and released this autumn.

The Mother will be performed at the Pentland Theatre, Pleasance at EICC, 150 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8EE, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 December, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.pleasance.co.uk, from £20.