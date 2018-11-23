It’s a corking deal to mark Black Friday

Scotland’s organic and biodynamic wine merchants, L’Art du Vin, are celebrating Black Friday.

L’Art du Vin’s #WineFriday18 event will run from Friday 23 until Monday 26 November and will offer 15% off discount on all wines on their website.

L’Art du Vin is a Scottish merchant specialising in wines produced with passion, integrity and uniqueness of origin whist remaining true to environmental and ethical issues. They support vineyards from across the globe and are very proud of their extensive wine offering.

Richard Bouglet, director at L’Art du Vin, said: ‘At L’Art du Vin, we are very passionate about opening up the world of wine to all of our customers. We understand that everyone has their favourites when it comes to wine, however, we like to encourage our customers to try something new and a bit different.

‘We hope that with our #WineFriday18 campaign, wine lovers will be adventurous and discover some beautiful wines on our website. Be quick though! The offer is only running until Monday!’

In order for customers to receive the 15% discount on their order, they must enter the code #WINEFRIDAY18 at the checkout. The offer is valid until Monday 26 November.

L’Art du Vin customers looking for some wine inspiration are encouraged to visit their blog. L’Art du Vin host a number of recommendations and wine pairings across their website, including how to choose the perfect wines to serve this Christmas.