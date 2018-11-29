Gin Lounge’s first festival takes place this weekend

The Gin Lounge will be welcoming gin lovers from across the capital to its inaugural festival this Saturday at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

To mark the occasion, they are unveiling an exciting series of masterclasses throughout the event.

A variety of gin brands as well as Gin Lounge founder, Amanda Ludlow will be hosting 30 minute sessions offering festival goers the chance to enhance their knowledge and passion for the spirit even further.

The masterclasses, led by industry experts, will take place between noon-4pm and will give guests insights into a variety of innovative experiences, from creating their own gin, to trying their hand at cocktail making, or learning all about botanical brewing. Over 10,000 people have already increased their love for gin this year, thanks to a range of gin schools and blending classes led by The Gin Lounge across the UK.

Highlights of the masterclasses include:

· Arbikie Gin offers a vast knowledge of the gin distilling process, from the base spirit to the bottling process. Arbikie holds a unique seaside twist with the use of local and even home farmed botanicals. Alasdair will be taking gin-lovers on a discovery of the whole field to bottle process.

· Made in Dalton Distillery in Dumfries, Oro Gin will be featuring a very special masterclass, run by co-founder and head distiller, Ray. A graduate scientist from the prestigious Heriot Watt International Centre for Brewing and Distilling, Ray will be sharing the thoroughly scientific processes behind the creation of Oro, as well as showcasing how diverse the spirit can be by putting it into a delicious Espresso Martini!

And from the festival organisers, The Gin Lounge will be offering the following series of masterclasses on a first come, first served basis:

· For those who think that they could do better themselves, The Gin Lounge will also be giving guests the chance to make their very own gin. After learning about gin’s historical past, how it’s made, and some of the botanicals that go into gin, festival goers can create their own tipple to take home.

· Straight from The Gin Lounge and expert in all things gin, Jana will be running a cocktail workshop to top up guests’ knowledge on equipment and techniques. The perfect opportunity to learn, and taste, how to make three delicious gin cocktails that you can use to wow your guests over the festive season.

· Hosted by founder of The Gin Lounge, Amanda Ludlow, there will also be a unique opportunity to take part in a blind tasting process during the IWSC gin judging. Participants will test their pallet and pass their own judgement on some of the many gins available to taste.

Other gin brands taking part in the festival include: Islay Gin, Edinburgh Gin, No. 3, Cotswold Gin, Lakes Gin, Bathtub, Kokoro, IWSC and Boutiquey Gin to name but a few and leading beverage company, Fentimans, will be available throughout the event to provide a range of specially crafted mixers including the popular Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water, Valencian Orange Tonic Water and Rose Lemonade. Drinkmonger by Royal Mile Whiskies will also be on hand for guests looking to treat themselves to a bottle of their favourite gin.

A limited number of tickets for The Gin Lounge, Edinburgh Festival will be available on the door and include all gin and tonic samples as well as a commemorative glass.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theginlounge.com.