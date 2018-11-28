Gin distillery gets in festive spirit with tasting event

Gin lovers are to have the rare opportunity to help a luxury gin brand determine its newest recipe at a special Christmas tasting night.

Just in time for holiday celebrations with friends and family, Old Curiosity Gin is hosting the ultimate festive night out at its distillery at The Secret Herb Garden near Edinburgh on Friday 14 December.

Guests will be treated to a selection of 16 gins, including a range of larger brands, Scottish craft gins and a number of Old Curiosity’s own proposed new tipples.

They will have no idea which is which, but will be asked to choose their favourite which could then become the distillery’s next, bespoke bottling.

The Old Curiosity Distillery is the most recent project from Hamish Martin, a Scottish herbologist and owner of the Secret Herb Garden – a specialist herb nursery on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Hamish said: ‘With the party season nearly upon us, we wanted to offer a Christmas evening with a difference. And what better way to get into the festive spirit than with a night of sampling all manner of delicious gins?

‘We’re currently developing our next recipe and are excited to open this decision up to Edinburgh’s top gin enthusiasts and involve our customers in the creative process. We’re very much looking forward to seeing which recipe will be the favourite!’

The Christmas Tasting Night will take place on Friday 14 December, 7-9pm at The Secret Herb Garden, Edinburgh. Tickets are £20pp and available to buy online from the Old Curiosity website.

The distillery recently launched its first, colour-changing Christmas gin which is available to buy from Harrods, priced at £49.95 per 500ml bottle.