Free breakfast to mark World Porridge Day

Edinburgh’s Scottish Cafe & Restaurant is celebrating World Porridge Day this week by handing out free mini pots of the country’s national breakfast.

On Wednesday, 10 October, between 9am and 10am, hungry commuters and visitors to the capital will get the chance to kick start their day with a complimentary bite-size portion of this warming superfood classic.

Carina Contini, owner of the Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery, said: ‘Scots are made of strong stuff. Porridge has fed our people, our kings and our armies for centuries.

‘Breakfast should be a time savoured. There is something truly special about a decadent bowl of Scottish porridge first thing in the morning.

‘We want to mark World Porridge Day by encouraging people to celebrate Scotland’s national breakfast dish on us, so from 9am to 10am on 10 October, complimentary mini pots of porridge will be up for grabs at the Scottish Cafe while stocks last.’

Located within the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound, The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, high tea, and Sunday brunch.

For people looking for a more sumptuous porridge option from the Scottish Cafe menu, classic porridge varieties also include seasonal berries and Contini Kitchen Garden berry compote, banana and butterscotch, as well as Power

Porridge made with golden linseeds, flax seeds, flaked almonds, dried cranberries and a dash of maple syrup. Prices for the luxurious porridge options vary.

The independent, family-run cafe and restaurant won the top ‘Sustainable Business Award’ at the Catering in Scotland (CIS) Excellence Awards earlier this year.

The venue was commended for its strong commitment to sourcing Scottish, local, sustainably produced food and drink, as well as a proactive waste-reduction strategy and training initiatives that encourage and incentivise employees to consider implementing sustainability options and best practice.

Carina Contini and her husband, Victor, also own the award-winning Contini George Street and Cannonball Restaurant & Bar on Castlehill, Royal Mile, Edinburgh.