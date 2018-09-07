Enjoy the best seat in the house at the Chef’s Table

Those looking for a behind the scenes luxury dining experience can now get the best seat in the house at The Restaurant at The Principal Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow.

The five-star hotel has announced a series of luxury epicurean experiences curated by some of the most talented chefs currently working in Scotland.

Chef’s Table is led by Executive Head Chef at Blythswood Square, Zoltan Szabo, and will work in partnership with a selection of the most in demand luxury brands on the market.

The intimate and unique dining experience allows unrivalled access to Chef Szabo who will guide diners through the various cooking methods, the provenance of the ingredients and how they come together to create the perfect dish.

The five-star hotel is launching with the Moët & Chandon Champagne Pairing Dinner on Thursday, 20 September.

In consultation with the Moët & Chandon team, the brigade of talented chefs at Blythswood Square have selected ingredients to reflect both the distinct characteristics and subtleties of each champagne, to compose an elevated tasting journey.

The five-course meal includes Baked Isle of Mull scallops, Lochgilphead crab and chervil ravioli, fillet of brill with fennel compote, roasted fennel and razor clams and finished with a dessert of strawberry cheesecake with Moët & Chandon jelly, fresh strawberries and shortbread crumb.

Murray Thomson, general manager of Blythswood Square Hotel, said: ‘A seat at Chef’s Table is a must for any self-confessed foodie. It is the perfect opportunity to expand your culinary knowledge in the company of like-minded individuals and the luxurious surroundings of the hotel.

‘Our team of leading chefs have used their wealth of experience to create a unique offering at The Restaurant at Blythswood Square, which champions a throughly five-star proposition supported by creative menus.’

Chef’s Table takes place on the fourth Thursday of every month starting from Thursday 20 September 2018. Prices start at £55 per head and from £80 for premium experiences. Season passes are available for a choice of six dinners throughout the annual calendar.