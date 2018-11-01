Enjoy a gin with your afternoon tea at Blair Castle

Gin cocktails in beautiful surroundings are the perfect way to enjoy a relaxed Sunday afternoon.

A festive afternoon tea is being held in the sumptuous surrounds of the Blair Castle Ballroom this festive season, where visitors can enjoy a gin cocktail tailored to your palate.

The historic venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday 9 and Sunday 16 December, with afternoon tea served between 2-4.30pm.

Partnering with local distillery Persie Gin, Blair Castle is offering visitors the opportunity to savour a delicious afternoon tea, created by catering partner Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events, while sipping a cocktail which has been personalised to their taste.

Glenshee based Persie has created a range of cocktails to suit all palates, using its Sweet and Nutty Old Tom Gin, Herby and Aromatic Gin and Zesty Citrus Gin.

Complementing the drinks being served on the day, Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events chefs have put together an afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats, including sausage rolls, vegetable spring rolls, a selection of sandwiches and a number of handmade cakes and scones.

Before indulging in the decadent afternoon tea, visitors will be invited to take part in a Victorian Christmas Guided Tour, giving them the opportunity to explore the iconic landmark and find out more about the fascinating history of Blair Castle.

Julia Sim, head of sales and marketing at Blair Castle, said: ‘During the festive season we like to open our doors to allow visitors the opportunity to explore the Castle and enjoy some delicious homemade food, and this year will be extra special with the addition of our festive gin afternoon tea.

‘At Blair Castle we’re always looking to support local brands, so when considering which gin brand to partner with, Persie was our number one choice. Their range of remarkable gins are carefully crafted using the finest ingredients and will pair with our afternoon tea beautifully.’

Tim Cain, distiller at Persie Gin, added: ‘Blair Castle knows how to give the public exactly what they want. Given the recent resurgence of gin, the concept of a G & Afternoon Tea is bang on trend! This is the perfect celebration of hand-crafted Scottish produce carefully curated with the very best of afternoon tea culture. We are proud to be a partner.’

The Blair Castle festive gin afternoon tea and Victorian Christmas Guided Tour can be enjoyed for just £26.95 per person, with the traditional afternoon tea also available for £21.95. Booking is essential and can be arranged by calling 01796 481 207 or emailing bookings@blair-castle.co.uk. For more information , visit www.blair-castle.co.uk.

Those who prefer a hearty meal can make the most of Blair Castle’s popular Christmas Sunday lunch in the Ballroom instead. Served between noon and 2pm, take a seat next to the roaring fire and savour the freshly made dishes: from chicken liver parfait with Scottish oatcakes and plum chutney; through to turkey escallop stuffed with a prune and sage stuffing and all the trimmings; and homemade clootie dumpling with a brandy anglaise.