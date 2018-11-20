Edinburgh Gin plans to create new city centre distillery

Multi-award-winning spirits brand Edinburgh Gin has today announced its plans to invest in a new multi-million-pound distillery in Edinburgh city centre.

The development includes acquisition of large-scale premises on East Market Street, in the heart of the city’s historic Old Town.

The new distillery will invite visitors to embark on a journey through the history of gin-making alongside a sensory immersion into flavour, botanicals and distilling. Visitors will also have the chance to make their own gin as part of the Edinburgh Gin experience.

The new premises will enable Edinburgh Gin to welcome over 100,000 visitors through its doors each year.

First-stage plans for the three floor premises (total area is 1,357m2) include a glass-fronted entrance providing a street-side view of the state-of-the-art stills, a stunning rooftop terrace featuring Edinburgh Gin botanicals and private gin tasting rooms.

Since the brand’s launch in 2010, Edinburgh Gin has experienced unprecedented growth and is now seen as the industry leader in flavour innovation.

The expansion will see Edinburgh Gin increase production capacity by over 200% in line with continued demand.

Neil Mowat, UK marketing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: ‘This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the evolution of Edinburgh Gin. As the “No.1 super premium gin brand in the UK”, Edinburgh Gin is in high demand and this investment is our commitment to continued innovation and growth.

‘Working with local businesses including Staran Architects and Contagious, we are confident this will be a stunning distillery that offers a gin experience quite unlike any other.’

The existing Edinburgh Gin Visitor Centre and Distillery is currently located at the West End and is ranked among the capital’s leading 5-star visitor attractions.

The planning process is now underway and further announcements and updates will be released over the coming months as the project progresses.