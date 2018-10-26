Edinburgh Gin hoping business really takes off

Edinburgh Gin is looking to be a real high flyer in the coming weeks.

Ian Macleod Distillers unveils its new Edinburgh Gin Do Your Gin Thing concept in global travel retail, with a six week-long activation at Glasgow International Airport, enabling travellers to sample its range of gins and gin liqueurs and secure a premium gift with purchase.

In partnership with World Duty Free (a Dufry company) and Glasgow International Airport, Edinburgh Gin, one of the fastest growing super-premium gins across GTR, is showcasing its portfolio of products and educating consumers within an eye-catching 25m² pop-up.

With bespoke shelving, a large screen and a substantial branded bar, the space is staffed by experts trained to communicate Edinburgh Gin’s heritage and premium positioning, as well as give travellers the opportunity to taste a number of signature serves.

The serve selection includes Edinburgh Gin Classic gin & tonic, Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur & ginger ale and Edinburgh Gin Fizz which incorporates Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur & Prosecco. The company estimates that over 20,000 samples will be distributed during the activation period which runs until the end of October.

Customers will receive a free branded spirit measurer when they buy a bottle of Edinburgh Gin Liqueur with a bottle of either Edinburgh Gin Classic Gin or Edinburgh Gin Seaside Gin.

Ian Macleod Distillers’ global travel retail director William Ovens said: ‘We are excited that our new Edinburgh Gin Do Your Gin Thing activation is live in GTR for the first time and proud that it is taking place on home soil.

‘There has been a fabulous reaction from both existing and new consumers to this new-look activation.’

Additionally, Edinburgh Gin is taking over the 14m advertising lightbox panels at Glasgow International Airport departures area from now until the end of the year. Showcasing the entire brand portfolio, the panels dominate the area and communicate to a captive audience.

William added: ‘In just eight years since its launch in 2010, Edinburgh Gin has become the sixth largest gin brand in the UK off-trade and its success is mirrored in UK travel retail. We have exciting plans to take Edinburgh Gin to the next level in the channel and this new-look activation is just one example of this.’

The Edinburgh Gin portfolio includes a vibrant range of gins and gin liqueurs designed to enrich the gin drinking experience through flavour and colour and encourage on-going experimentation amongst consumers. The range encapsulates five gin liqueurs – Plum and Vanilla, Raspberry, Rhubarb and Ginger, Elderflower, Pomegranate and Rose – alongside three world class London Dry expressions – Classic, Seaside and navy strength Cannonball. Edinburgh Gin also includes a seasonal Christmas expression which is available for a limited time only.

Matt Scott-Fairweather, liquor category manager at Dufry, added: ‘Edinburgh Gin is an iconic brand for Scotland and we are confident that this high profile campaign will really engage customer interest, create excitement in-store and drive sales across the brand’s product range.’

Edinburgh Gin will be unveiling more Do Your Gin Thing activations in the coming months.