Eden Mill’s new Glasgow bar-eatery is all set to open

Gin fans visiting or living in Glasgow have a new place to add to their ‘must visit’ list as Eden Mill is opening its its new bar-eatery and Blendworks experience for the first time tomorrow (Friday)

The popular Scottish gin and whisky distiller’s new outlet, in Glasgow’s award-winning shopping and leisure destination, Princes Square, will welcome its first customers at 7pm, just in time for the busy festive period.

JAX bar is sophisticated with flair and will feature unique cocktails designed by Eden Mill’s distillers, fizz at lunch, a cool DJ with dinner, and staying late for a dance.

The popular Blendworks experience sees Eden Mill’s tutors lift the curtain on the gin making process giving visitors the chance to create their very own gin by choosing their own ingredients and determining their own flavour profile. Customers will also be able to purchase a wide range of gins for enjoying at home and for buying as special seasonal gifts.

Eden Mills’ JAX and Blendworks join the recently opened independent boutique cinema operator, Everyman Cinemas and many other leisure brands in the award winning shopping centre.

Tony Kelly from Eden Mill said: ‘We’re delighted to be opening Eden Mill’s first retail presence in Glasgow in such a stunning location. Princes Square is well known as a destination for people who enjoy shopping and relaxing so I know that JAX and Blendworks will make that experience even better.’

Katie Moody from Princes Square said: ‘Eden Mill is opening at the perfect time. Princes Square over the festive period is a must visit for everyone in Glasgow’s city centre and the opening of the new Eden Mill Blendworks experience and its first ever JAX bar will make their visit even more special.

‘Other high profile UK and international fashion and leisure brands located in Princes Square include the recently opened Everyman boutique cinema and other favourites including Karen Millen, Vivienne Westwood, COS, Belstaff, Reiss and Restaurant Bar & Grill.’

Princes Square was named as Scotland’s favourite building in a public vote held by the Royal Incorporation of Architects as part of the RIAS’s Festival of Architecture 2016 recognising Scotland’s Top 100 buildings from 1916 to 2015.

Princes Square is located in the heart of the city’s bustling Buchanan Street.