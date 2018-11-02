Chef Tom is at his happiest in The Kitchin

Scottish chef Tom Kitchin has been one to watch for many years.

After opening his Edinburgh restaurant The Kitchin, he became the youngest winner of a Michelin star, aged just 29, when it was awarded the coveted status – just six months after opening.

He tells Scottish Field about his life in Scotland’s capital.

I moved to Barnton when I was little and have always loved Edinburgh.

My wife and I spent many years in London and Europe and moved back to Edinburgh to open our restaurants in 2006. We always loved the city, especially the closeness to green areas, parks and the countryside. Edinburgh offers a bit of everything and our four boys are happy growing up, still allowed to be children.

Being Scottish, I obviously hoped to be able to return one day to have my own restaurant. Thankfully my Swedish wife really liked Scotland and we decided to move back and give it a go.

My parents still live in the countryside in Kinross-shire and my sister and family recently moved to Edinburgh after many years in Perthshire. We’re a really close family and love spending time together as much as our time tables allow.

Welch Fishmongers, in Newhaven Harbour is one of my favourite places to go for seafood. They’re in an enviable location with beautiful views out over the harbour, and the family run fishmonger has been around since the 50s!

They have an on-site smoker where they smoke their own salmon, trout and mackerel.

I love to go to The Botanic Gardens. It’s a real hidden gem in the city and a place to get away from the hustle and bustle. The kids love a run around and we enjoy a stroll in the different seasons.

Edinburgh is great place because despite having lived here for the past 12 years with my wife and four boys, it still manages to surprise me with its diversity and continually evolving food scene. It has a community feel but we’re so fortunate to have some of the best produce in the UK on our doorstep and it’s so great to see so more and more local restaurants championing this.

On a Sunday I would pop up to Dishoom for brunch with the family. We would then enjoy a walk down past Holyrood and Arthur’s seat. The kids love a climb up to the top if the weather is nice. Then head to Broughton street to our favourite French neighbourhood restaurant, L’escargot Bleu which does traditional French cuisine. Then onto Bon Vivant on Thistle Street for a drink before heading to The Little Chartroom which is a lovely wee restaurant on Leith Walk. Sunday is always our day off and I love nothing more than spending time with the family.

Tom Kitchin’s Fish and Shellfish is out now, published by Absolute Press, priced £26.