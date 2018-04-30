Celebrating gin and getting into the summer spirit

Restoration Yard is getting into the summer spirit with a dedicated focus on Scottish gin for the month of May.

The unique retail, wellbeing and food destination in the heart of Dalkeith Country Park will pay homage to the hugely popular drink throughout its dedicated Gin Month.

Not only will Restoration Yard’s artisan food hall fully stock its shelves with some of the Scotland’s most premium gin brands, there will also be a chance to get tasting with a special sampling session on May 20.

Six specialist, home-grown brands – The Botanist, Old Curiosity, Rock Rose, Liliard Gin, Edinburgh Gin and Hills & Harbour Gin – will grace the shelves for the month of May.

Anyone passing through who picks up a bottle of the fashionable tipple will also receive cocktail recipe cards for inspiration on how to make the most of the gins on offer.

And the gin-tasting session on 20 May, in conjunction with Old Curiosity, will run from noon until 4pm – giving visitors the chance to sample the unique Secret Garden gin range, which is distilled just outside Edinburgh.

Victoria Gray, store manager at Restoration Yard, said: ‘Gin is absolutely the drink of the moment, and nothing says summer like a cold G&T in the sunshine – which is why we’ve chosen to kick off the summer season with a dedicated Gin Month.

‘We’ve carefully selected six of the country’s most popular, premium brands to focus on within our food hall, and are delighted to be working with local distillery, Old Curiosity, for a special sampling afternoon towards the end of the month.

‘Our cocktail recipe cards should also provide plenty of inspiration on how to mix things up if you want to experiment with something a little more unusual than a standard gin and tonic.’

For further information click HERE.