Afternoon tea served in a luxurious setting

A prestigious Scots hotel is serving up a special afternoon tea with a festive flair to help celebrate Christmas in style.

The Trump Turnberry five-star resort with a sumptuous afternoon tea complete with seasonal dainty sandwiches and savouries, festive treats and freshly baked scones with cream and preserves.

Specially created by Andrew MacKay – the Scottish Food Awards 2018’s Pastry Chef of the Year – and his team, the festive afternoon tea includes spiced pork and apple sausage rolls, peppered roast sirloin beef sandwich with wild rocket and wasabi mayonnaise and hot smoked salmon rillette with Katy Rodgers crème fraiche and watercress.

For those with a sweet tooth, Christmas pudding truffle, winter spiced chocolate choux bun and iced ginger bread will get you into the Christmas spirit. The afternoon tea is finished off with cranberry and orange and golden syrup and walnut scones served with clotted cream and strawberry and cranberry jam, not to mention Turnberry’s own special blend of tea.

Guests will enjoy afternoon tea in the heart of the hotel, The Grand Tea Lounge & Bar, with breath-taking views across the Irish Sea to Ailsa Craig and the Isle of Arran.

As well as a festive offering, guests can choose from two specialist afternoon teas including Sparking Afternoon Tea served with a refreshing sparkling wine, or the Hendricks Gin Afternoon Tea served with a Hendrick’s Tea Pressé Cocktail.

Tea connoisseurs will be spoilt for choice with over 20 types of tea available to choose from on the Sommeliers Trolley, including the Turnberry special blend, selected from Fairtrade certified farms in Kenya, Assam and Sri Lanka, with a smooth, mellow character.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: ‘Christmas is so special here at Turnberry, so we wanted to give our spectacular classic afternoon tea an extra special twist to really get our customers into the festive spirit.

‘Chef Andrew and the team have been working hard to create a magical afternoon tea and we look forward to welcoming customers as they celebrate Christmas with us.’

Served from noon-5pm, Afternoon Tea at Trump Turnberry starts at £30 per person and £15 per child for the Little Angels Afternoon Tea for children. To book call 01655 334 115 or email trumpreservations@trumpturnberry.com.