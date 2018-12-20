A tasty tradition from Canada to try out

A Canadian tradition is coming to Scotland this weekend.

Founder of renowned Bross Bagels, Larah Bross, is bringing her favourite Montreal tradition to Edinburgh this Saturday and Sunday.

To start the Christmas holidays off in style, she will be serving her favourite Canadian treat – ‘Sugaring off’ which is the act or process of converting maple syrup in to sugar for you all to enjoy this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, 22 and 23 December, from 1pm at their Leith shop, it’s a chance to see some Canadian sugar on ice!

Join Mama Bross as she pours Canadian maple syrup onto a block of ice and turns it into maple syrup iced lollies for all.

What better way to celebrate the last day of school before the xmas holidays then with CANADIAN SUGAR ON ICE!? Available at the shop this Friday from 12:30-1:30pm!!! Posted by Bross Bagels on Wednesday, 20 December 2017

Stationed outside Leith shop this Christmas frosty weekend you can join in this traditionally sweet Canadian lolly syrup making fun.

Grab a wooden lolly stick and twist over the ice to create your very own Canadian maple syrup lolly. It’s the perfect treat as you wait for your tasty, fresh, organic bagels this weekend.

Established in August 2017, Larah has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.