A tasty Christmas dinner is really stacking up

Scotland’s leading pancake restaurant has unveiled its tasty menu for the festive season.

Glasgow-based Stack & Still, which is the UK’s largest pancake and licensed bar venue, opened its doors in October with overwhelming success, serving over 35,000 customers in the first six weeks of trading.

That’s over one tonne of Nutella, three tonnes of flour, 30,000 eggs, 2000 punnets for strawberries, 4200 bananas, 150kg of house roasted single origin coffee, one tonne bacon and 450 litres of maple syrup.

And now the pancake venue has released their Christmas menu with a Stack & Still twist. And it’s flipping amazing!

The innovative team behind the brand have created a festive feast that offers a trio of Pancake Sliders to start including a Smoked Salmon, Chorizo & Pulled Pork option plus a Roast & Pickled Beetroot, Walnut, Goats Cheese & Sour Cream flavour.

For the main event customers can select from a Steak, Seafood, Veggie or Classic Turkey stack with all the trimmings you would expect from a Christmas feast, including Roast Turkey and Stuffing, Maple Carrots, Cranberry Sauce and Parsnip Crisps.

For those with a sweet tooth the pancake pioneers will be offering a choice of a Christmas Pudding Pancake, Sorbet Selection or a decadent Funnel Cake with Dulce De Leche Sauce.

Stack & Still is the brainchild of Glasgow based entrepreneur Paul Reynolds, who has a proven track record in creating groundbreaking global food and drink concepts with the successful launches of The Gin Spa, Gin71 and Cup venues across the UK.

Paul said: ‘Stack & Still is a great option for work parties or groups of friends looking to break away from the tradition and expense of a formal sit down Christmas dinner.

‘We are right in the heart of city centre and offering a competitive menu at just £15pp so it’s inclusive and accessible for everyone from young millennials to festive shoppers and colleagues looking for something a bit different this Christmas.’

Customers will also be able to enjoy the venue’s unique self dispense bar – the very first of its kind in Scotland where they can help themselves to a selection of beers, prosecco on draft and even a curated cocktail offering from the Stack & Still in house mixologists.

Stack & Still is located at 100 West George ST.

Customers can book for dinner via their website stackandstill.co.uk.