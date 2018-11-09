A taste of L.A. comes to new Glasgow restaurant

A new £1million California-inspired restaurant has opened in Glasgow.

RUSK & RUSK, the award-winning team behind, The Butchershop Bar & Grill, Hutchesons City Grill, and The Spanish Butcher, have today unveiled their latest restaurant, bar and event space, So L.A.

Situated on 43 Mitchell Street, the new all-day venue is inspired by the vibrancy and diversity of the West Coast’s drinking and dining scene, and will be the first of its kind to land in Scotland.

Behind the venue’s floor to ceiling glass frontage, discerning customers will find a luxurious homage to the atmosphere and energy of downtown L.A. – perfectly channelled through the restaurant’s mysterious urban walkway, sweeping charcoal leather booths and neon-rimmed light backdrops.

In the bar area to the front of the venue, a striking 25-foot fluted teak, concrete-topped bar takes centre stage. Carefully considered lush foliage and floor-standing antique mirrors contrasted with concrete wall tiles seamlessly combine raw and natural design elements.

Hidden beneath the bar and restaurant, guests will find The White Box – a spectacular, subterranean urban garden designed for private functions. White exposed brick walls, stylish lighting and an ostentatious entrance, make for a stunning and highly flexible city centre space.

Conceptualised by James and Louise Rusk, the duo behind the RUSK & RUSK collection, the 150-cover bar and restaurant’s is the group’s most ambitious project yet. Louise said: ‘We are incredibly excited to open the doors to So L.A. and cannot wait to welcome the first of our guests over the coming days. At RUSK & RUSK, we are deeply committed to bringing the best, progressive cuisine and cutting-edge spaces to Scotland – and we believe, So LA delivers on both of these things in a big way.’

James added: ‘California has always been a real pioneer when it comes to the culinary arts— from its extraordinary use of fresh produce to its rich and moody neon-lined interiors. So L.A. is a new concept that channels all of this and pushes the boundaries of our current offering, and we’re incredibly excited that it’s finally here.’

The venue boasts an inclusive and highly inventive menu, which will appeal to meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans alike. Diners can expect bold flavour combinations that celebrate the eclectic cultures and cuisines known for influencing the Californian dining scene; with signature dishes including the Szechuan Duck Doughnut, Sautéed Chickpea Panisse, Street Corn and Miso Glazed Beef Fillet.

The clear love of flavour and craft also spills over to the drinks menus; from the show stopping cocktail menu, to the Tequila Map and California cellar selection, these all combine to make the bar a destination in its own right.

So LA is open to the public from today (Friday), offering a wide range of drinking and dining options from 11am through to midnight weekdays and 1am Friday-Saturday; brunch, lunch, pre-theatre, dinner, cocktails, Tequila and wine – as well as a unique private events space, The White Box.

Visit www.SoLAglasgow.com for details.