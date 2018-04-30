A delicious taste of Andalucia lies ahead

Food lovers with a taste for all things Spanish will enjoy a special event coming to Edinburgh next month.

Ahead of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival, a fundraising Wine, Ham and Olive Oil evening its taking place on Friday, May 18, at 6pm.

The event is sponsored by the Andalucia Government, who will be attending from Spain.

This is an excellent opportunity to train your palate to appreciate the finest products from Andalucía, taking place at the University of Edinburgh, 50 George Square, in the Project Room (floor one).

By pairing a diverse variety of supreme products from the southern region of Spain, you will learn the nuances of the best of the best in Spanish gastronomy.

This evening is sponsored by Ibérico hams from Los Pedroches, Montilla-Moriles wines and extra virgin olive oil from Lucena.

Tickets are £24 and can be booked HERE.

Anyone with specific dietary requirements should email info.esff@ed.ac.uk with information.

Click HERE for further details.