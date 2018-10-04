£3million fish and chip restaurant sets opening date

A prominent Edinburgh restaurant group is bringing a new concept to the capital’s Old Town.

Vittoria Group, the company behind popular restaurants La Favorita, Divino Enoteca, Vittoria George IV Bridge and Vittoria on the Walk, as well as Taste of Italy, will open the new restaurant named Bertie’s on Victoria Street in the former St John’s Church.

Slated to open on December 3, Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar will be open seven days a week will serve lunch and dinner and will showcase the Vittoria group’s take on the nation’s favourite seaside dish – fish and chips.

The 11,000 sq.ft restaurant will seat 300 covers and aims to be the capital’s ‘go to for proper fish and chips’.

It will look to attract both international tourists and Edinburgh locals looking for fun, casual dining in the city centre. The relaxed city centre restaurant venue will pride itself on quality authentic and sustainably sourced ingredients and will not require advance bookings.

Bertie’s affordable menu will reinvent the traditional British ‘Chippy’ dishes and will celebrate specialities including fish and chips – along with contemporary twists on the traditional chip shop experience.

The menu will also boast several light options, all under £10 pounds and will feature two bars, serving a selection of premium spirits and gins from around Scotland, along with seaside themed cocktails, beers and ciders.

The new Bertie’s restaurant design will also play on the chip shop theme. The restaurants grown-up seaside style will also feature a variety of coastal inspirations and contemporary designs: rope, anchors and wall-hung oars as part of the interiors.

Vittoria Group chairman, Tony Crolla said: ‘We are excited to be bringing an authentic restaurant experience inspired by ‘Proper Fish & Chips’ to Edinburgh. Bertie’s will not compromise on quality – everything we buy and serve will be of the highest quality. Fish & Chip ventures run in my family and Bertie’s will be a proud new addition to our growing business in Scotland’s capital.’

Design team MD Hospitality along with the main contractor Pride Commercial Interiors have been appointed by Vittoria Group to develop the new city centre restaurant and work is currently underway.

Earlier this year Vittoria Group announced the £3million investment in the Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar site that housed the popular Byzantium market and Khushi’s Indian restaurant before a blaze in 2008. The property had lay empty until Spring 2018 when work began on their latest project.

Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar will create over 50 new jobs as they expand their restaurant portfolio in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Recruitment is set to begin this month.

