The perfect package for Dornoch Whisky Festival

Five-star hotel Links House have curated an exclusive package for guests to experience the very best of the Dornoch Whisky Festival.

Running from 25-28 October, Links House will be hosting three unique culinary events in addition to the other events taking place in Dornoch during the weekend.

The bespoke package includes a three-night stay, two whisky dinners in the Links House restaurant.

It begins on 25 October when visitors can attend any of the Friday afternoon festival events, following by a dinner at Links House featuring an eight course tasting menu with The Macallan, prepared by Javier Santos, the award-winning Albert Roux-trained head chef. Dishes will be paired with selected whiskies and hosted by whisky expert and distiller manager Polly Logan.

Saturday will allow guests to attend the daytime festival events, before returning for a Links House Sensory Dinner with Clynelish. This is a five course tasting menu, paired with a selection of whiskies and hosted by experts Clynelish Distillery manager Jaqueline James-Bow.

On the Sunday, Links House are teaming up with the fantastic Mac and Wild and Dunnet Bay Distillers, to provide a Sunday BBQ brunch showcasing the fresh produce that Mac and Wild are famous for. It will also feature Red Snappers – the Rock Rose Gin-based bloody Marys from Dunney Bay!

Dornoch is under one hour north of Inverness.

To book, visit: www.linkshousedornoch.com or call 018 6281 279.

Prices start from £1190 single occupancy, or £1590 double-occupancy, for a three-night stay, two whisky dinners and two tickets to the whisky festival giving guests access to the entire festival events.