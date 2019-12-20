Tribute to Coulter’s Candy is finally complete

The Coulter’s Candy feature in Galashiels has been completed with the installation of sculptures dedicated two of the lullaby’s main characters.

The statues of a boy and girl – named Little Jock and Wee Jeannie – are a tribute to Robert Coltart’s world famous children’s lullaby which references both.

The new additions will sit alongside the statue dedicated to Coltart, which was unveiled in September by folk singer Jimmie Macgregor, who recorded and performed Coulter’s Candy on national television in the 1950s and 60s, helping to popularise it.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony, which included local schoolchildren as well as over 30 relatives of Coltart who attended from across the UK.

The sculptures are all the work of Innerleithen-based artist Angela Hunter, who was commissioned after the Coltart story was championed by local historians Graeme McIver and Mary Craig, local Councillor Sandy Aitchison and Helen Calder of the Energise Galashiels Trust, leading to the idea of a permanent tribute.

The statue is part of a town trail created by Scottish Borders Council (SBC), which includes a plaque at Coltart’s former home on Overhaugh Street.

The project is supported by the Scottish Government who provided a £1.18million grant last year to help fund a number of regeneration projects in the town.

These include new visitor signage and improvements to Channel Street and Douglas Bridge, as well as helping to fund the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor attraction, which is progressing well and is set to open in spring 2021.

Other ongoing regeneration work includes Energise Galashiels Trust’s Building A Better Galashiels project to help deliver some elements of the previous Business Improvement District plan to enhance the visitor experience.

Through the Scottish Government, the South of Scotland Enterprise Partnership is also supporting Galashiels as one of eight priority towns to recruit a Community Enterprise Manager to work with the local communities to support new and developing projects.

Angela Hunter, who hails from Galashiels said: ‘It is wonderful to see the figures of Wee Jeannie and Little Jock in place.

‘This completes the scenario honouring Robert Coltart which I hope will appeal to all ages and become an added attraction to Galashiels.

‘I would also like to thank Powderhall Bronze for their hard work and support throughout this project.’

Graeme McIver, who has been championing Robert Coltart’s story for over 10 years, added: ‘The song Coulter’s Candy is arguably Scotland’s most loved children’s song so it is wonderful and appropriate to see Poor Wee Jeannie and Little Jock, names lifted from verses, join the statue of Robert Coltart to complete Angela Hunter’s vision.

‘Angela has managed to capture perfectly both the anticipation of the little boy rushing to purchase the sweets as well as the wee girl, sitting eating the famous candy. You can see the pleasure in the faces of what would have been poor, mill workers’ children.

‘The Coulter’s Candy statue has proved very popular since its unveiling back in September and I’m sure the addition of both children will make it an even more loved attraction that will delight young and old alike and visitors to the town as well as residents of Galashiels.’