Keep Scotland Beautiful honour Britannia’s work

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has honoured a leading Scottish tourist attraction for its environmental work.

They presented the Royal Yacht Britannia and her sister-ship Fingal with a silver level National Award for Environmental Excellence – the business standard that enables organisations to benchmark their environmental achievements and improvements.

The accolade recognises the steps which The Royal Yacht Britannia, the UK’s Best Visitor Attraction (Which? Magazine, 2021) has put in place to minimise its impact on the environment.

A silver accreditation was also given to Fingal, a former Lighthouse Board tender acquired by The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust in 2014 and converted into a luxury floating hotel with 23 cabins, stunning ballroom and stylish restaurant and bar.

Staff created Green Teams with the aim to promote positive green business across both ships. From Fingal’s wildflower meadow on its quayside to Britannia’s Galley team using food waste to make compost, the Green Teams are determined to develop a green culture for staff, Fingal’s guests and Britannia’s visitors.

Building on existing sustainable practises such as energy saving, wide-spread recycling and promoting cycling to work helps Britannia and Fingal work towards combating climate change. Further efforts include getting involved in the local community by helping with litter picks and the use of local suppliers.

Robert Gill, head of visitor experience said: ‘We are proud to receive this prestigious accreditation from Keep Scotland Beautiful. Our employees and customers are at the heart of all we do. This silver accreditation recognises our current environmental commitment and provides scope for us to further improve over time.’

Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: ‘We are thrilled with the achievements of The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust. Their efforts should be commended, and we look forward to supporting their long-term efforts, particularly at such a challenging time for the sector.

‘We have been working closely with businesses and organisations across Scotland, helping them to take direct action to improve their local environment. National Award for Environmental Excellence provides an exciting opportunity to assess and recognise their efforts and support those who are starting to make meaningful environmental commitments.’

Britannia is regarded as one of Edinburgh’s ‘must-see’ destinations. Britannia was home to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family for over 40 years, sailing over one million miles around the world.

Following the Yacht’s decommissioning in 1997, Britannia is now berthed in Edinburgh, where visitors can follow in the footsteps of Royalty to discover the heart and soul of this most special of Royal residences. Highlights include the teak-paneled Sun Lounge and elegant State Dining Room, which contrast with the working side of the ship and the crew’s quarters.

Providing the highest standards of customer experience to every visitor, regardless of age or ability, is at the heart of Britannia’s success, and recent developments have included the audio guide being available in British Sign Language, Braille and 30 languages, making it one of the most translated tours in the world.

Created by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, Fingal offers a world-class foodie destination on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, with all the glamour and style of a superyacht but with an air of old-world Art Deco elegance.

A former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) Tender, Fingal underwent a £5 million transformation to become Scotland’s first luxury floating hotel. Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. Fingal is the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining with a nautical twist.