Duo will travel around Scotland on penny farthings

A pair of intrepid cyclists are heading from Lands End to John O’Groats – on Penny Farthings!

The adventure began earlier today when Neil Laughton and David Fox-Pitt MBE set off on their 841 mile ride – on their 54-inch diameter wheeled Penny Farthing bicycles.

The eccentric fundraising efforts are to raise money for Mary’s Meals, a global charity which sets up school feeding projects in some of the world’s poorest communities, feeding 1.4million children annually.

Neil and David will be visiting six Scottish towns during their journey, and they will be handing out free Hendrick’s & Tonic vouchers to public in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, thanks to their sponsor Hendrick’s Gin.

They will cycle from Kendal to Lockerbie on Monday, 5 August, and then from Lockerbie to Kirknewton, to stop in Edinburgh the following day. They have a day off on 7 August, travelling to Glasgow by car that day, before resuming on Thursday 8 August, to cycle from Kirknewton to Pitlochry, then from Pitlochry to Tomatin on 9 August. They will cycle from Tomatin to Brora on 10 August, before completing their journey on Sunday August 11, by cycling from Brora to John O’Groats. They will then – unsurprisingly – travel home by car the next day!

The public will be able to claim their free Hendrick’s & Tonics at the following bars –

Edinburgh: Hendrick’s Bar – George Square Gardens, Edinburgh, EH8 9JZ; Black Ivy – 4 Alvanley Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1DU.

Glasgow: Gin 71 (inside House of Fraser) – 45 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3HL.

Inverness: Be at One – 1 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN.

David Fox-Pitt was awarded an MBE for his contribution to the adventure challenge industry and charity, having raised over £30 million for charities since 1996.

Neil Laughton has led numerous expeditions on seven continents, and has summited Mount Everest with Bear Grylls, circumnavigated the UK on a jet ski and piloted a flying car across the Sahara Desert.

The pair are founders of the UK Penny Farthing Club, and captains of the England and Scotland Penny Farthing Polo Clubs.

Mary’s Meals is a global charity which sets up school feeding projects in some of the world’s poorest communities, feeding 1.4million children annually. By offering a meal in a place of learning Mary’s Meals not only provides nourishment but also attracts chronically poor children into the classroom where they receive an education that can be their ladder out of poverty.

As Neil and David cover the tough terrain, aiming for around 70 miles a day, the gents will gesticulate for donations to all they pass. At the end of each day’s ride, the tireless two will don their top hats and tailcoats, hop back on their mounts and cycle into one of 16 towns and city centres to continue their fundraising efforts.

David Fox-Pitt said: ‘Mary’s Meals is a phenomenal charity that Neil and I were determined to help. With Hendrick’s Gin’s generous sponsorship support we have been able to put our wheels into motion and take on this challenge to raise much-needed funds.

‘Mary’s Meals began by feeding just 200 children in Malawi in 2002. Today they feed 1.4 million children annually. Just £15, the cost of a round of G&Ts, is enough to feed a child for a whole school year! Which is why we’re hoping people will text Penny15 to 70085 to pledge £15.’

Sasha Filliminov, Hendrick’s Gin Brand Ambassador, added: ‘At Hendrick’s we delight in the

unusual, as our gin is made unusually – oddly infused with rose and cucumber. So when we met dashing heroes Neil and David, dressed as Victorian gents and determined to help the incredible Mary’s Meals with their Penny Farthing bicycle expedition, we simply had to come to their aid.’

Text Penny15 to donate £15 – enough to fund one child’s meals for a full school year.