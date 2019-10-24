Boutique luxury brand launches Stay Human Project

The Kimpton Stay Human Project has been launched in Edinburgh’s Kimpton Charlotte Square and Glasgow’s Blythswood Square for the first time.

With the boutique luxury brand, guests are asked to forge meaningful ties with each other by working together on the in-room loom, co-creating a unique tapestry. The combined effort will be completed over a few weeks, with each guest able to connect and contribute in a meaningful way.

Guests that stay in the room will also be able to share their hidden gems of the city using the in-room instant camera, inspiring future visitors to follow in their footsteps while guided by a beautiful hand drawn map by the Edinburgh Sketcher.

Kimpton believes that heartfelt human connections make people’s lives better and that commonalities and connections exist between all people – no matter their background or life story. With that in mind, Kimpton hotels will transform one room in each hotel with the aim of connecting guests to one another, to themselves, and to the locals of the city. The unique guestroom experiences are now available to book at the brand’s four hotels in the UK and the Netherlands until the end of the year.

Johan Scheepers, general manager, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, said: ‘At Kimpton Charlotte Square the Stay Human project offers guests a chance to explore our historic city and engage with future guests by leaving a heartfelt message sharing their own hidden gems.

‘For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, the in-room-loom provides a perfect moment of mindfulness, offering guests the opportunity to connect creatively through tapestry.’

Tom Rowntree, vice-president, Global Luxury Brands at IHG, added: ‘The Kimpton Stay Human Project rooms offer much more than just beautiful places to sleep. The guestroom experiences encourage heartfelt human connections and continue the legacy of the brand’s charismatic founder, Bill Kimpton, and his mission to cultivate boutique luxury hotels with a difference.

‘At Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, we proudly put people first. We believe that the luxury we offer is all about catering to the individual’s needs through meaningful connections, that’s why with the Kimpton Stay Human Project we’re going above and beyond to create experiences with heart.’

Although they differ in theme and approach, all Kimpton Stay Human Project rooms offer Stay Human ‘idea of the day’ cards suggesting challenges and experiences that guests can do to engage in human connections during their stay. The rooms also have an instant camera and guestbook; perfect for leaving messages for future guests and understanding the stories left behind by past guests.

At Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, in Glasgow, kindness always wins. Ranked the number one city in the world for friendliness by Time Out, the Blythswood Square is inspiring guests to indulge in random acts of kindness and report back by sharing the location of where the act of kindness took place on a large map of the city, with the hope of inspiring other guests to do the same. Kindness cards will be given to guests to thank those who they make heartfelt human connections with during their stay. A library of inspirational kindness literature is also available in the room and stationery for guests to send a message to a loved one.

In keeping with Kimpton’s aim to always greet guests with inspired, thoughtful designs and deeds that continually surprise and delight, each room has a spectacular neon #StayHuman sign, allowing Kimpton’s playful sophistication to shine through in the details.

Kimpton Stay Human Project rooms can be booked from now until the end of the year HERE.