Errington success at the 2019 World Cheese Awards

A Scots firm has won Best Scottish Cheese and gold for their Corra Linn at the World Cheese Awards in Bergamo, Italy.

Of the record breaking 3,804 cheese entries at this year’s World Cheese Awards, Errington Cheese came out on top as Best Scottish Cheese for their Corra Linn and also won gold. They took silver for Wee Welston as well as winning bronze for their Elrick Log and Goats Curd.

Errington Cheese, who are a small family-run farm and cheese company from Carnwath, South Lanarkshire, are ecstatic over the win at the global event and are delighted that their hard work and determination has paid off.

Corra Linn was first produced by Errington Cheese in 2008 as the solution to a problem of having a surplus of sheep’s milk in the spring and early summer.

Director of Errington Cheese in Scotland, Selina Cairns, said: ‘We could not be any more pleased with what we have managed to achieve at this year’s World Cheese Awards. After a few setbacks, we have managed to come back bigger and better than ever.

‘We care about our craft and will continue to serve our customers high quality cheeses for many years to come.’

The World Cheese Awards has been bringing cheesemakers, retailers, buyers and consumers of cheese together for over three decades.

The awards, visiting Italy for the first time and the judging of cheeses from over 42 countries took place on Friday the 18th of October 2019, as part of Bergamo’s annual FORME cheese festival.