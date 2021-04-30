A special Scottish residents staycation offer 

Experience an unforgettable stay in the heart of Edinburgh and celebrate your first night away with this limited edition offer.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian reopened on April 26 along with Peacock Alley Lounge for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, and Guerlain Spa & Health Club complete with two gyms, indoor pool, jacuzzi and an array of indulgent treatments.

Start your day with a full Scottish breakfast before heading out to explore the city. After a day of adventure, return to the hotel for a dip in the pool and a relaxing spa treatment followed by after dinner drinks in the comfort of your room.

The Scotland Resident Offer includes:

​Luxurious overnight accommodation

Room upgrade to the next category

Early check-in

Late check-out

Breakfast included in Peacock Alley or in-room dining

A chilled bottle of Champagne in your room on arrival

Choice of in-room gin or whisky flights or self-shake Martinis

Access to Health Club and 25% off spa treatments

Prices from £205 per night midweek, and from £245 per night at weekends. This offer is available until 31 May 2021 inclusive.

For more information or to book, please call 0131 222 8888 or email Caledonian.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com.

Please note, this offer is not available for group bookings or in conjunction with contracted programs, special offers and promotions. Drinks offers included for one time during your stay.

