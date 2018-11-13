A luxurious partnership this Christmas

An Edinburgh hotel is partnering with a leading Scottish jeweller to celebrate its forthcoming collection in Scottish gold.

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, is collaborating with Hamilton & Inches, to prove all that glistens is, in fact, gold this Christmas.

Inspired by Hamilton & Inches’ upcoming Scottish gold collection, The Balmoral’s festive installation this year will transform the hotel into a gilded hub for the capital’s holiday celebrations.

At the landmark hotel, a 15ft spruce tree – hand painted with gold leaf – will take centre stage in the lobby, its branches offset with glittering gold accents and crystal touches in a nod to the pieces found in Hamilton & Inches’ showroom.

These gilded adornments will continue throughout the property and into the hotel’s leading signature suite, the Scone & Crombie, which will also be given the Midas touch. Throughout the festive period, Bar Prince at The Balmoral will be serving an exclusive Scottish Gold cocktail for all to enjoy.

As an official jeweller for Scotland’s first commercial gold mine, an inaugural batch of refined 22 carrat Scottish gold was designated to Hamilton & Inches earlier this year. The new collection – which is set to launch in early 2019 – promises to be a celebration of Scotland’s jewellery heritage, each piece crafted with the purpose of creating a future heirloom.

The relationship between the two luxury brands, however, was first forged in 1902 when Hamilton & Inches created the hotel’s majestic clock.

In tribute to this shared heritage, the workshops of Hamilton & Inches have also been commissioned to create a limited edition Balmoral charm which recreates the hotel’s iconic clock tower in both gold and silver form. Available to purchase both from the hotel and the Edinburgh jewellery house, it will also feature in a bespoke festive turndown for the Scone & Crombie suite.

Hamilton & Inches has also created The Golden Christmas Experience for the Scone & Crombie. Leaving from the hotel, guests will be transported to the Cononish gold and silver mine near Tyndrum in the Highlands, to see Scottish Gold being extracted from the earth.

They will be welcomed back to the jeweller’s Edinburgh showroom for a private audience with Master Jeweller, Chay McClory, who will discuss the creation of a piece of bespoke handcrafted jewellery made from Scottish gold. A drawing of the piece will be presented to the guests during their stay and crafted in the weeks following their visit.

The hospitality from The Balmoral will include airport transfers and two Scottish Gold cocktails to be enjoyed in Bar Prince.

Richard Cooke, general manager of The Balmoral, said: ‘The Balmoral and Hamilton & Inches enjoy a historic friendship based on the same dedication to service, craftsmanship and family values. Ahead of this Scottish first for the jewellery industry we wanted to turn the lobby into a celebration of the forthcoming Scottish Gold collection – and what better way than a tree glowing in gold?’

Stephen Paterson, chief executive of Hamilton & Inches, said: ‘What could be more exciting this Christmas than the opportunity to celebrate Hamilton & Inches’ forthcoming Scottish Gold collection with a Golden Christmas spectacular in the surroundings of our capital’s most prestigious address, The Balmoral? We are thrilled that the magic of our centuries-old craftsmanship, and the anticipation of our future Scottish Gold designs and treasures is being honoured in this way.’

The Balmoral’s Golden Christmas installation will be unveiled on Monday 19 November 2018. For more information on The Balmoral’s festive offering click HERE.

The Balmoral charm, starting from £85, will be available from The Balmoral or from Hamilton & Inches in store or online from 1 December – with pre-orders available on the Hamilton & Inches website throughout November.

The Golden Christmas Experience costs £20,000 which includes the creation of a bespoke piece of jewellery in Scottish gold to the value of £5,000 and will be available between 1 December and 7 January 2019.