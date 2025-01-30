Review: Hotel du Vin, Newcastle

Alister Tenneb enjoyed a weekend get-a-way at the glamorous Hotel du Vin in the bustling city of Newcastle.

Less than a three hour drive from Scotland’s central belt Newcastle is an excellent weekend break destination for those heading south of the border.

Perhaps it’s the city’s relative isolation from other large ones that gives it its buzzing vibe, but there’s a lot going on for a city of its size.

Our base for the weekend was the Hotel du Vin, a ten minute walk along the riverside to the Millennium Bridge and city centre.

Like many venues in the boutique hotel’s chain the building has been imaginatively and sympathetically converted – in this case the Edwardian ex headquarters of the Tyne Tees Shipping Company with original exposed brickwork and nods to its historic past throughout.

The exterior is largely the original facade with retained architectural nuances whilst the interiors are a welcoming clubby, cosseting style, with details picked out by modern spot lighting and stone or slate floors throughout.

Through the foyer to the very comfortable, warm open lounge – tan antique leather chairs, tweed fabrics and dark woods centred around a cosy stove fire.

The bar area with an eye catching metal counter and restaurant beyond are complemented by a recurring wine theme decor.

Externally the buildings form a courtyard overlooked by the elevated outdoor dining area and a rather fun heated hobbit house cigar snug.

The central themes and colours continue to the rooms with lovely high ceilings, art nouveau wallpaper, roll top baths and on trend colour schemes.

Bathrooms are huge, stylish and come with lovely L’occitane complimentary goodies.

Our room had a large balcony with a view over the courtyard and beyond to the river, a nice place to enjoy your morning coffee.

The location is riverside and outside the busy city centre which suits because of the practicalities like free and convenient parking, car charging close by and a quietness not so easily attainable in the city centre.

We found it ideal and enjoyed the riverside walk past the numerous busy bars and cafes into the city centre. It’s also close to a few real local and welcoming pubs with more than enough heritage and charm.

Our dining experience at the Bistro at Hotel du Vin in Newcastle was exceptional.

The wine themed interior continues through to the restaurant with an award winning and attractive glass walled wine cellar adjacent to the main restaurant.

We started with a classic Bloody Mary, which set the tone for an outstanding meal.

For starters, we opted for the steak tartare, which was sublime. The combination of pepper, parsley, garlic, cornichons and egg yolk allowed me to mix it myself.

The flavours were perfectly balanced, and the grilled pain de campagne accompaniment added just the right crunch.

My partner had half a dozen Cumbrae Rockerfeller oysters – fresh and zesty on a bed of spinach and glazed with herb breadcrumbs.

Service was not only attentive and knowledgeable. The recommended Beaujolais to pair with the tartare was spot on.

For the main, I had the duck confit accompanied by a dandelion and pancetta salad. The meat was tender and fell apart effortlessly, while the accompanying sauce was rich and paired well.

We also enjoyed the pan fried cod. A fresh and meaty filet slice on lentils and topped with Cavolo nero.

Sides were an excellent Camambert pomme puree, sautéed spinach and a zingy, fresh mixed leaf salad.

To finish we shared a French cheese board – highlights being the 24 month Comte Artisan and Fourme D’ambert Laque accompanied by a 10 year old Tawny port.

Breakfast the next morning was just as impressive. I chose the eggs Benedict and my partner the kippers both well prepared, and presented them on spotlessly white starched tablecloths.

The option to order charcuterie from the kitchen was another nice touch. We couldn’t resist the fresh and warm croissants and pain au chocolate to finish off setting us up for a day discovering what the city centre had to offer.

Newcastle has a lot going on for the weekend visitor. It’s famed for its nightlife and shopping.

The weekend we visited coincided with Newcastle Restaurant Week, a fantastic opportunity to sample some of the city’s best gastronomic offerings through unique and exclusive menus.

Hotel Du Vin, Allan House City Road Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2BE. 0191 389 8628

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.