Review: Nature meets luxury on an autumn break at Cumbria’s Hidden River Cabins

Morag Bootland heads south of the border for a relaxing dog-friendly, family break at Hidden River Cabins in Cumbia.

As we drive through the beautiful countryside of the Scottish Borders into Dumfries and Galloway and over the border into Cumbria, I’m asking myself what makes the perfect autumn break. For our family it needs to be peaceful, preferably surrounded by nature; it should be cosy and comfortable, bonus points if it’s a bit luxurious; it must be dog friendly; there should be great food and the option to either get active or have some time to rest and recharge.

Arriving at Hidden River Cabins I’m mentally ticking off my checklist in anticipation of some of that much needed R&R. Hidden River Cabins is a family-run business set on a farm near Longtown in Cumbria, which is just a stone’s throw from Gretna. Rob Carr set up the business around ten years ago with the plan to diversify his dairy farm and welcome guests to this picture-perfect part of the world. Starting out with six log cabins, made using timber from the UK, the business has expanded and there are now a variety of cottages, houses, a café and a wedding venue on site.

Now, we all know that not all log cabins are created equal, but the cabins here are made from entire tree trunks carefully carved and stacked ski-chalet style. Our home for the weekend is Kingfisher Cabin. It is perched above the River Lyne with a large decked area, outdoor seating and a hot tub, from which you can watch ducks potter busily around the river by day and enjoy the aerial acrobatics of bats in the twilight hours. The living area is large and open-plan with a wood-burning stove, lots of logs and underfloor heating. There’s a giant TV and comfy leather sofas for the teen and a well-equipped kitchen and two bathrooms with impressive showers and a giant bath tub.

The cabin sleeps up-to eight people and as we are only three, plus our furry friend, we have a choice of bedrooms. All have superking-sized beds and we plump for the rooms at the front of Kingfisher, which both lead out onto a large glass-fronted balcony with incredible views over the river and fields beyond. The trees are still green, but there’s a chill in the air that brings the excitement of knowing that they’ll soon be a riot of autumnal colour. Sitting on the balcony we spot deer grazing and buzzards circling high overhead. The gentle sound of the river providing the soothing soundtrack to our bucolic bliss.

Each of the six cabins are positioned a good distance apart providing a rare level of privacy and peace. Taking our pooch for a gentle stroll around the site reveals the other cabins, each sited to make the most of the river and countryside views that surround them.

Our foodie requirements were well looked after thanks to local business Cranstons, who have a charming foodhall in Brampton, around 15 minutes-drive from Hidden River Cabins. The butchery, deli and shop is situated in a converted Victorian bank building in the centre of this pretty little town and is packed with local produce. We collected an Eden Luxury Crate, a lovely wooden box of goodies including biccies, beer and a banging chilli jam, as well as some breakfast staples including some fine local black pudding and bacon for a Sunday morning feast.

Within easy strolling distance is the Hidden River Café, where we enjoyed dinner on the second night of our break. This pretty little wooden cabin is adorned with fairy lights and warmed by a roaring wood burner as we are shown to our table by the friendly staff. The menu is concise with four starters, five mains and four puds to choose from. Thankfully there’s the option of chicken or fish goujons or sausages to keep the youngster happy, although he took a real shine to the fabulous pillowy home-baked focaccia with whipped butter and romesco sauce.



We kick off with the saffron arancini with garlic aioli, romesco and a rich balsamic drizzle and a rich black pudding scotch egg, both are hale and hearty and ideal fare for an autumn evening. Mr B’s venison burger was gargantuan, topped with giant pickled onion rings and smothered in chorizo jam and cheese, he struggles to leave any despite being stuffed. My curried cauliflower and lentil dahl pie was a thing of beauty, encased in the lightest, crispest buttery pastry. Served with onion bhajis, this was also a generous portion. Puds would have been a step too far, so with not a little regret we skipped the sticky toffee pudding, chocolate fondant and lemon posset in favour of a coffee and a perfectly piquant spicy marg.

Waddling back to Kingfisher, those big leather sofas are calling my name and all is well with the world. But the stars are putting on such an impressive show that we forego the sofas for a little longer to sit out on the deck and stare skywards, enjoying the wonders of the universe that are revealed only in places like this, with low levels of light pollution.

We reluctantly left Kingfisher Cabin feeling rested and renewed. The cabins offer up a high level of luxurious accommodation that is perfect for a family break away, but the rural setting and rustic charm of staying in a log cabin allows you a real connection to nature. Hidden River Cabins really does offer up the best of both worlds.

Hidden River Cabins,

Longtown,

Carlisle,

Cumbria,

CA6 5TU

Tel: 01228 791318

www.hiddenrivercabins.co.uk

Cranstons Brampton Foodhall,

1 Front Street,

Brampton,

CA8 1NG

Tel: 01697 72362

www.cranstons.net

