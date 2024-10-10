Jupiter Artland launches a special Winter Series of events

Jupiter Artland – the award-winning, contemporary sculpture park, located just outside Edinburgh – will launch a special new Winter Series. Doors open this season for a series of lunches, art experiences and festive activities for all the family; from a live nativity, to wreath making, to exclusive dinners in the ballroom. Activities and events will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 25 October until Sunday 1 December.

For Autumn and Winter 2024, the doors of Café Party will be open for the first time at this time of year, hosting a series of decadent lunches that will showcase the finest seasonal produce, with dishes designed and served by award-winning Executive Chef, David Millar and his team.

Jupiter’s annual festive programme of bespoke activities including their famous Christmas Fair, creative workshops, masterclasses, and spectacular festive feast continues for 2024. On 7 and 8 December, the Jupiter Artland Christmas Fair returns. For all the family, a unique collection of Christmas gifts from artisan stalls will ensure finding the perfect present for friends and family is a joy. Indulge in homemade mulled wine and delicious festive treats all while experiencing live seasonal music. Book to see Santa or get hands-on and creative at the Elf workshop, meet Jupiter’s Festive Donkeys, and witness a live-action Nativity Scene.

Jupiter Artland will also be hosting a string of festive-themed creative workshops. Led by Head Groundsman, Thomas Unterdorfer, discover the art of wreath making, using seasonal materials collected from the grounds. Enjoy warm drinks and mince pies as Thomas shares his expertise, guiding you through the intricacies of building your very own festive wreath. Thomas will also host two masterclasses for those looking to create spectacular table and mantel arrangements for their own festive feasts. Join Thomas in the exquisite Ballroom Gallery and create your very own festive tribute for your Christmas table and mantelpiece.

Cosy up by the flickering glow of a roaring fire and savour the flavours of the season with eight meticulously crafted courses, served with a touch of festive magic from Executive Chef David Millar at the Winter Wonderland lunch and dinner in the luxurious Ballroom.

Meanwhile, the arts experiences will also continue for visitors. Enjoy delicious lunches alongside a new installation by Kialy Tihngang in the steadings gallery and exclusive access to the Artland when booking your lunch table. Tihngang is a multidisciplinary artist based in Glasgow, working across sculpture, video, textiles, animation and photomontage. Her work combines the dark humour of Nollywood with retrofuturism, satire and the visual language of advertisements aimed at mass Western audiences. Tihngang uses these tools to explore Blackness, queerness, Britishness, and the crushing structural oppressions that surround these personal themes. The work to be shown – Neyinka and the Silver Gong – weaves a speculative story around the fir gorma who might have escaped captivity, fled to a Scottish island and formed a clan.

www.jupiterartland.org | @JupiterArtland

LISTINGS

Jupiter Artland Christmas Fair

Saturday 7 & Sunday 8 December, 10am – 4pm

Entry is by ticket only – tickets can be purchased via the Jupiter Artland website: jupiterartland.org

Tickets: Adult £12, Concession £11, Child £8, Member £free

Wreath-making Workshops and Festive Décor Masterclasses

Friday 29 November and Friday 6 December, 10am – 12.30pm

The Bothy at Jupiter Artland

Tickets £60 per person and include all materials, tea, coffee, and mince pies. Tickets can be purchased via the Jupiter Artland website: jupiterartland.org. Members ticket £55

Christmas Décor Masterclasses

Mantle Décor – Sunday 1 December – 10am – 12.30pm

Table Décor – Friday 13 December – 10am – 12.30pm

The Ballroom Gallery at Jupiter Artland

Tickets £60 per person and include all materials, tea, coffee, and mince pies. Tickets can be purchased via the Jupiter Artland website: jupiterartland.org. Members ticket £55

Festive Feasts

Enjoy a combination of Christmas classics, alongside contemporary seasonal twists.

Saturday 14 December – Lunch, Sunday 15 December – Lunch, Friday 20 December – Dinner

Tickets – £100pp, Friends of Jupiter Exclusive Price – £90pp