Recipe: A Ledaig sour. The perfect palate cleanser from the Isle of Mull

The chef behind fine dining restaurant, An Cala Ciùin, on the Isle of Mull, has shared his recipe for the perfect palate cleanser.

Ross Caithness is keen to showcases local produce on his menu and has worked with the island’s Tobermory Distillery, situated on the same street as the restaurant, to create his whisky sorbet.

The ten year old, heavily peated, Ledaig is one of the two ranges produced by the distillery.

Ross has added it to an innovative palate cleanser sorbet, topped with a burnt sourdough sherbet and confit lemon.

Ingredients:

Ledaig Sour Sorbet

40ml Ledaig 10 year old whisky

500g caster sugar

500g water

325ml sparkling water

5 ½ lemons (juiced)

90g egg whites

Method:

In a small pot boil and flame the whisky till the alcohol burns off.

Add the water and caster sugar and bring to a boil then leave to cool.

Mix in the lemon juice and egg whites to sugar syrup.

Add the sparkling water and blend.

Churn in an ice cream machine and freeze.

