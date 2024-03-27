The Good Books, Jenny Colgan: ‘When I was six my parents found me reading a Dr Spock baby book’

The best selling rom-com author on reading parenting books as a child, why she recommends people read Middlemarch and her favourite books of the year.

The first book I remember reading:

Topsy and Tim. I wasn’t reading them, but apparently I’d learned them off by heart. My mum used to show off and pretend I was reading, even though I was only two. I certainly remember loving Richard Scarry; my parents told me later they were the big new thing back then and a rich friend from Canada had sent them for me. I still love him. If you don’t do a job an animal does in Richard Scarry, I’m not sure it’s a real job. There weren’t a lot of books in the house and I remember being about six and my parents finding me reading Dr Spock’s Book of Baby and Child Care and thinking this was hilarious and I didn’t understand why they thought it was so funny. My friend Sophie Kinsella’s parents found her aged five reading Teach Your Child to Read.

A book I recommend to everyone:

Oh everyone is different, but I think people get put off Middlemarch because it’s long and about a village and they’re wrong; it is utterly engrossing and contains everything it is to be human. I absolutely love Dickens, but Eliot is less baroque if he’s not your cup of tea.

The best three books I have read in the last year:

The Daughter of Time by Josephine Tey because so many writers said it was the best crime book every written and I think they may have a point, I loved it.

Breaking Twitter by Ben Mezrich- I think he’s a sensational writer and this was a much more nuanced and sympathetic insight as to why the Musk takeover went so horribly wrong so fast than many others.

Caledonian Road by Andrew O’Hagan. It’s a proper Bonfire of the Vanities for our times; I absolutely adore its ambition and chutzpah.

A book I didn’t finish:

Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen. It’s not the book’s fault, she’s a wonderful writer, and I obviously knew what the subject matter would be when I bought it- it’s a non-fiction state of play book about how we got here and where we are with nuclear warfare- but it was too depressing, even for me and I’m an optimistic person. By the time I got to the ruptured lung zone I was done.

An author who has inspired me:

Helen Fielding, writing funny and true; Judy Blume because she wrote about normal lives and her ability to access teenage emotions was uncanny; Maeve Binchey and James Herriot, because they are so kind to all of their characters, even the difficult ones, and Jilly Cooper just for being hilarious and not giving a toss.

My favourite place to read:

My absolute favourite is in the bath with an infinite amount of hot water- I read on a kindle, so I turn the pages with my nose. Of course in bed at night is good, but like a lot of people I fall asleep on it very quickly. I have lost so many kindles amongst the covers of the Caledonian Sleeper it’s an embarrassment.

