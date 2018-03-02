New Town flat offers everything you need in the heart of Edinburgh

Posted on

A perfect two bedroom purpose built New Town flat is for sale in Edinburgh.

This is a stunning first floor flat that has been beautifully renovated, in Dundas Street, at the heart of New Town, presented by Knight Frank.

Classic Georgian proportions and period features have been cleverly combined with stylish contemporary design resulting in an exceptional two bedroom flat, on a wonderful scale, with a communal garden.

Positioned on the first floor, this spacious property is approached via a communal stair and in to a large central hall which has the original flag stone floor that is in excellent condition.

All the main accommodation is accessed from this open central hall which gives the flat a wonderful sense of space. To the front is the large sitting room, showcasing two sash and case windows which flood the room with light. There is also a beautiful wooden floor and handsome fire place with an Aga multi-fuel stove.

A connecting door leads directly to the kitchen/dining room. These two rooms combined provide exceptional entertaining space which is rare to find in a two bedroom flat.

The German designed kitchen has been equipped with high quality fixtures and fittings, including Siemens appliances and a wine fridge, as well as ample storage. Stylish copper finishes echo the period detailing in the fire surround.

The master bedroom is peacefully located to the rear of the property. This is an impressive bedroom on a wonderful scale with a large west facing window and a smart en suite bathroom featuring a free standing bath, under floor heating, tongue and groove panelling and his and hers basins.

The bathroom can also be accessed from the hall. To the rear is a further double bedroom and a walk in shower room, also with underfloor heating. Off the hall is a useful utility room with built in units and a washer/dryer as well as a further walk in store cupboard.

Dundas Street is a broad, residential street situated within the heart of Edinburgh’s Georgian New Town, a short walk from the fashionable city centre.

The property enjoys all the advantages of city centre living, with easy access to the main business and commercial centres whilst being situated very close to a wide range of local amenities.

Cosmopolitan Stockbridge is within easy walking distance and plays hosts to a fantastic mix of boutique shops, cafés and restaurants and the popular weekly Farmer’s Market which takes place on a Sunday.

The agents will consider offers over £565,000.

For more details, click HERE.