Excitement continues to grow for New York’s 2018 Tartan Day Parade

The excitement is mounting for the 20th anniversary of Tartan Day and the New York Tartan Day Parade next month.

To be held on 7 April, clans, pipe bands, dancers, lovers of Scotland from all over the globe (including Canada, Scotland, and points throughout Britain), will join Scottish Americans in coming together for the Parade in New York.

Kyle Dawson, president of the National Tartan Day New York committee, said: ‘The New York Tartan Day Parade organisers look forward to welcoming one and all.’

Joining them once again from the Shetland Islands will be Lerwick Up Helly Aa Jarl Squad, wearing handmade and specially designed suits – including metal etching, leather, animal hides, helmets and weapons. Also taking part will be the Accrington Pipe Band, the oldest civilian Pipeband in the UK, and joining the parade for the first time will be Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band hailing from Benderloch, Frobost, South Uist.

From Ottawa, Canada,members of the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band will participate, and also from Ottawa, the Celtic Cross Dancers, while Ontario’s Forest Legion Pipe Band will participate too.

Scotties and Westies are this year being joined by the Celtic Canines, three divisions of Scottish dogs from deer hounds, sheepdogs, and cairns.

The days surrounding the parade are filled with events, from from ceilidhs, to talks, to discussions on genealogy, to pipesand drums in the Park, to beer tasting, and to whisky tastings.

For full listing of events and tickets info, click HERE.

Following the parade there is the Official Tartan Day Post Parade Party sponsored by Belhaven and Glenlivet at BB Kings. Clann An Drumma Gleadhraich, and Scocha will make sure a great time is had by all. With record numbers registering to join the 20th Annual NY Tartan Day Parade, registration will be closing on March 20.

There is no fee to register, go to nyctartanweek.org to complete your registration.

For those who are in New York at the time, they can cheer the parade along Sixth Avenue. The parade begins at 2pm and goes up Sixth Avenue from 44th to 55th Street, which will be awash in tartan and the sound of the bagpipes will resonate.