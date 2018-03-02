Scottish estate offers a large home, private bay and shore front

Posted on

Sandaig House is a superb 105 acre estate with spacious accommodation and a private bay and shore front to Loch Nevis.

Presented by Savills, Sandaig House as it is seen today is the culmination and collaboration of the former Sandaig House and Sandaig Lodge being merged into one substantial unit, although the current owners still operate as two self-contained units.

The original house was formed through the conversion of Saint Anthony’s Chapel and accordingly, Sandaig House has some incredible features including a vaulted cathedral style ceiling, minstrels’ gallery and magnificent open fireplaces.

This section of the house serves itself with its own kitchen/family/dining room and could easily become a self-contained private residence again.

The original Sandaig Lodge is equally formed of three bedrooms with a fourth bedroom acting as a study. The main reception rooms in each case carry great appeal with wonderful views and having adopted an modern open plan style offer tremendous versatility and space.

The two properties are linked by a modern garden room which has the added benefit of underfloor heating and is accessed via the central courtyard. This is also a great place for decanting out of outdoor clothes due to the ample storage available.

The property would benefit from some modernisation in places, however the extraordinary potential for a property of this scale in this setting is quite unrivalled.

To the rear of the property and adjoining the outer wall of the former Sandaig Lodge is a purpose built annexe.

The property is ideal as a self catering holiday let or as an outhouse for those seeking a bit of independence. The accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen, dining room, sitting room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms (both en suite) and its own utility room.

With the hills of Knoydart including the three Munros on the peninsula (Ladhar Bheinn, Luinne Bheinn and Meall Buidhe) and spectacular bays all on your door step, formal gardens might not be the focal point of this property, however there is a superb 40ft by 9 ft greenhouse for cultivating those more precious species.

The area immediately around the house does form a garden of mixed herbaceous borders and an orchard.

In addition to the greenhouse and principal buildings there is a steeland galvaprime construction with a concrete floor.

Sitting proudly on the Knoydart hillside surrounded by 100 acres of moorland and woodlands, Sandaig is a unique prospect. One of the greatest appeals of the estate is Sandaig Bay itself. The ownership of a private bay is one that cannot be claimed by many.

The bay itself offers wonderful opportunities for sea fishing, boating and sailing. The area is relatively well sheltered and a breakwater of boulders has been built at the head of the bay, thus providing a sheltered harbour, with two moorings and slipway. Historically there have also been deep water moorings a little further out.

Two burns run through the land into the bay creating a lovely outlook as well as a generally peaceful rural atmosphere. At low tide there are beautiful white sands and at high tide the water line runs approximately 100m from the house. Sandaig Bay was reportedly featured in the top 50 ‘best beaches’ in the world.

Property agent Cameron Ewer said: ‘Inimitable seaside estate with a private beach, spacious and versatile accommodation with six bedrooms and an additional two bedroom annexe, all with awe inspiring costal views.’

Savills will consider offers over £750,000.

