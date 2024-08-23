Highland marina surrounded by picturesque views hits the market and comes with its own boats

A popular Highland marina surrounded by picturesque views has been put up for sale – and comes with two boats and a yacht.

Arisaig Marina has been brought to the market for £1.25 million by joint selling agents Strutt & Parker and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The quality of sailing off the west highland coast and Inner Hebrides from Arisaig Marina is world renowned.

After leaving the Loch nan Ceall channel, there is open water to the North, South and West with the Inner Hebridean Islands of Eigg, Muck, Rhum, Canna and Skye close by.

To the south lies the Ardnamurchan Peninsula and the Isle of Mull, Coll and Tiree.

The family owned marina has 45 seasonal moorings, and 25 additional moorings available for short to medium terms stays within the bay at Loch nan Ceall.

The hardstanding area can accommodate up to 70 yachts during off peak season but also provides adequate parking for small boats and trailers during peak seasonal months.

There is also an open plan café and gift shop with seating for 15- 20 customers at present but with capacity to seat 30 indoors.

Outdoors to the side of the property is seating for an additional 20-30 customers in good weather.

Included in the sale of the business are the boats MV Sheerwater and MV Briscoe which provide transport for foot passengers to and from the small isles of Eigg and Muck with additional sailings to Rhum, Canna and Loch Coruisk on select Sundays throughout the summer months.

‘Day trippers to these incredible islands have plenty of time on the island of their choice to explore the landscape, observe wildlife or just soak up the atmosphere of island life,’ said Neil Calder, partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors in Inverness.

‘The vessels Sheerwater and Briscoe are also available for private charter all year round.’

MV Sheerwater is a purpose-built passenger vessel with capacity of 80 passengers and offers a spacious seating area both indoors and outdoors.

MV Briscoe is approved to carry 10 passengers and two crew and can facilitate private charters along the stunning local coastline to accommodate fishing trips, paddleboards or just leisurely cruising around the small isles.

Nauticat 38 – ‘Pennylopez’ – currently under restoration, this is a further boat which is included in the sale of the business.

The yacht has berthing accommodation for four on board and has charter potential.

