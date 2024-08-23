Hostel with 18th-century water wheel on Tiree goes on sale for £550k

Tiree is one of the most beautiful islands in Scotland, famed for its white sands, crystal-clear seas and balmy weather.

But visitors travelling its unhurried roads might be surprised by one of its more unusual attractions – an 18th century water wheel.

The waterwheel lies next to Millhouse Hostel. Converted from an old barn into a 16-bed hostel back in 2001, it has been a popular tourist attraction on the island since its refurbishment.

Now, the business has gone on the market for £550,000 after the owner decided to retire.

With Gulf Stream-warmed waves, Tiree is a Mecca for surfers and the current owner of the Millhouse complex, David Naylor, has been riding these Atlantic breakers for some 30 years.

‘Millhouse is a special place to me,’ said David, who is retiring.

‘It’s secluded location, a quarter of a mile from the nearest habitation, together with the tranquillity of the millpond and waterwheel, give it a real sense of peace and history.’

A water mill built around 1798 which used to grind cereal for the whole island’s population fed by water from the nearby Loch Bhasapol sits next to the hostel.

Although the mill building itself is now just a ruin, the water wheel was ‘lovingly’ restored in 2006 using traditional methods and materials.

The pond and associated mill-lades are full of wildlife, with frequent sightings of otters, trout, eels and many birds, including the elusive corncrake.

A three-bedroom farmhouse, on the site, would make an ideal owner/manager residence or could serve as additional guest accommodation for up to 10 people, said sellers DM Hall.

‘As well as looking after guests, it is also a joy to help maintain a busy watery eco-system,’ David said.

‘There is also huge potential for renewable energy generation, and full off-grid living is a realistic possibility given the abundance of water, wind and solar resources on-site.’

Tiree is the most westerly island of the Inner Hebrides, lying some 25 miles from Ardnamurchan Peninsula, itself the mainland’s most westerly point.

It is served by regular ferries from the busy seaside town of Oban and by regular flights to and from Glasgow Airport.

The property includes a large car park, extensive lawned areas, vegetable garden and the picturesque pond separating the mill from the developed buildings.

With relevant permissions, the mill could be transformed into an additional business opportunity or make a spectacular residence in itself.

‘Milhouse Hostel is an easily manageable operation,’ said Jennifer Campbell, from DM Hall.

‘The hostel can be let out as a single entity or as traditional hostel accommodation, which can produce income from day one.

‘The owner’s accommodation, which is in move-in order, provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful, remote location, yet within a well-established community, while being on site to manage and maintain the business.’

Read more Home and Garden news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.