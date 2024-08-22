BBC announces season four of The Traitors in the Scottish Highlands as well as celebrity version

The Traitors has been commissioned for a fourth series, the BBC has announce – as well as a nine-part celebrity version.

The news comes ahead of a third season of the show, which has already been been shot in the Scottish Highlands.

Since the series debuted in 2022, the show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has established a faithful audience.

A breakout hit at series one, series two saw phenomenal growth with 46m views on BBC iPlayer and an average of 8.1m views per episode.

‘The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level,’ Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says.

‘It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin.’

No participants or broadcast date have yet been confirmed for the nine-part celebrity version or Season 4, which will consist of 12 episodes.

