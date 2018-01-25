Beautiful finish and stunning design in Edinburgh property

Posted on

An exceptional two bedroom property, beautifully designed and finished to an extremely high standard, is available in Edinburgh’s Atholl Crescent.

Presented by Knight Frank, this is an exceptional two bedroom property, beautifully designed and finished to an extremely high standard. A rare opportunity for those looking for quality that would rival property in capital cities around the world.

The property is entered via a stunning communal hall and staircase, which is crowned by a magnificent cupola and gives a wonderful first impression.

The accommodation has a lateral feel and occupies the entire top floor of this handsome building. The natural light is excellent, as are the views across Edinburgh.

The living space consists of a large open plan kitchen/dining/living room with French doors leading out to the private terrace. Two ceiling cupolas and several windows flood this space with light. The kitchen is well-equipped with high quality fixtures and fittings, including a wine fridge. This is a fantastic entertaining space that has been carefully designed and beautifully executed.

The master bedroom is peacefully located to the rear of the property and features and immaculate en suite shower room. There is a further generous sized double bedroom and large shower room.

Atholl Crescent is set within Edinburgh’s prestigious West End. The property is a stone’s throw from the bustling transport hub of Haymarket Station, offering rail, tram and bus links to the city, airport and UK-wide.

With a glorious array of Victorian streets, the West End is one of the city’s best loved areas, within walking distance of Edinburgh’s historic Princes St and the city’s world class attractions.

Marks & Spencer and many award-winning restaurants, bars, major retailers and stylish boutiques are also available.

This ideal location will be further enhanced by the £200 million ‘Haymarket Edinburgh’ development of hotel, office, retail and leisure space nearby. The National Gallery of Modern Art with its excellent cafes is also a short walk away; likewise the charming Water of Leith Walkway and St Mary’s Cathedral.

Offers in excess of £675,000 will be considered.

