Rarely-available home in Auchertarder hits the property market

A traditional house is on the market in Auchterarder.

Galbraith is pleased to announce that Ardenvohr is for sale, for offers over £575,000. The property is an impressive detached house in a quiet residential street close to the centre of the highly desirable small town of Auchterarder.

Ardenvohr is notable for its well-proportioned rooms, period features and high ceilings.

The two lovely reception rooms are ideal for entertaining. The dual aspect sitting/dining room has a feature fireplace with a wood burning stove, an exposed timber floor and high ceilings.

The drawing room has a bay window with an open feature fireplace, beautifully detailed cornicing and feature wooden skirting boards.

Also on the ground floor the large kitchen has many desirable features including a central island with granite work surface, integrated appliances include a generous fridge and freezer, Miele dishwasher, AEG combi-microwave oven, a two-oven gas Aga and underfloor heating. There is a separate utility room, shower room and office.

The first floor has four double bedrooms, one having a dual aspect and the master bedroom benefits from an impressive bay window, feature fireplace and detailed cornicing. In addition, there is a shower room and a lovely family bathroom on this level.

The garden is enclosed and has been landscaped to compliment the house very well. There is an integral double garage, ample off-street parking, enclosed by wrought iron gates. The rear garden is secluded and peaceful, with a variety of mature hedging, raised beds, shrubs, lawn and a Pergola.

Scott Holley of Galbraith, who is handling the sale of the property, said: ‘It is very rare to find a property like this, which ticks all the boxes, in such a perfect location, and we expect this house to attract a considerable amount of interest.

‘Ardenvohr has instant kerb appeal and has lovely landscaped gardens. The interiors have been updated and refurbished to suit contemporary taste, while retaining the period features which most buyers seek.’

Auchterarder is known for the internationally renowned Gleneagles Hotel, which has a Michelin-starred restaurant, a spa and three championship golf courses.

In addition, the town has a full range of amenities including well-regarded primary and secondary schools, supermarkets and shops, churches, restaurants, cafes, a train station and proximity to the A9. This part of Perthshire is particularly beautiful, and a variety of outdoor pursuits are available in the immediate vicinity.

Scott continued: ‘Auchterarder is one of the most sought-after towns in Scotland. For golfers it is an ideal place to live and for anyone who enjoys fine cuisine, where could be better? Auchterarder is surrounded by rolling hills and farmland. Despite its beautiful location, it is well-connected – only 13 miles brings you to Perth, 55 miles to Edinburgh and 46 miles to Glasgow.’

For more details click HERE.