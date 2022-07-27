THE River Dee Trust has received a £9,000 donation from Maryculter House.

The hotel has added a discretionary £1 charge to each of its customers’ bills to help raise the cash.

The money will be split between the trust’s “OneMillionTrees” project – which has been running for two and a half years and has planted more than 300,000 trees so far – and its education programme to increase awareness and enthusiasm around rivers in Deeside and Aberdeen.

Peter Walker, managing director at Maryculter House, said: “This is a cause we care deeply about.

“We are so lucky to boast breathtaking landscapes that surround the hotel, and we want to do everything within our remit to protect this.

“Supporting the River Dee Trust with this donation means a lot to us, and we will continue to support the trust for many years to come.”

The River Dee Trust – in partnership with the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board – looks after more than 80 miles of the River Dee in Aberdeenshire, from its source in the Cairngorms to its mouth at Aberdeen.

