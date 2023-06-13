Top Scottish beaches revealed for family days out

With Scotland enjoying a heatwave many of us are looking to head to the beach.

And thanks to Visit Scotland, we are taking a look at the best ones for a family day out, watching the sunset, having a picnic, or spotting some wildlife.

Top beaches for a family day out

Edinburgh, Portobello Beach: With its waters granted designated bathing water status from SEPA, and its low tide, Portobello Beach is the perfect place for beginners to enjoy the wonders of wild swimming. Families can enjoy sandy shores, a promenade with cafes and ice cream shops.

Milarrochy bay, Loch Lomond: This stunning stretch of water has a sandy bay providing great access to the water. Surrounded by Munros and walking trails, and located close to the town of Balmaha, a refreshing swim is the perfect way to cool off after a day of exploring.

Families can enjoy the Loch Lomond Faerie Trail at Luss on Loch Lomondside, before visiting the new Faerie Tale Farm to meet alpacas, donkeys, sheep, highland cows and goats. Adult entry fee from £3.33, under two’s go free.

Nairn Beach, The Highlands: This superb sandy beach in the middle of Nairn is a fantastic attraction and popular with families. Its coastline is home to a resident school of dolphins and there is also a great range of coastal walks in either direction with a stunning nature reserve at Kingsteps in the east and a viewpoint to the west.

For those looking to experience adventure, the Bowhunter Team offer the opportunity to learn Woodland Archery, as well as Axe Throwing, Bushcraft, and the exhilarating game of Combat Archery.

Top beaches to watch the sunset

Gruinard Bay, Ross-Shire: Nestled on the west coast of Scotland, Gruinard Bay is a hidden gem renowned for its mesmerizing sunsets. The expansive sandy beach offers unobstructed views of the horizon, allowing sunset-spotters to witness the gradual fading of daylight and the emergence of a celestial masterpiece.

St. Ninian’s Isle, Shetland: St. Ninian’s Isle is connected to the mainland by a narrow strip of sand, creating a unique setting for sunset enthusiasts. As the sun sets over the North Sea, the surrounding landscapes and the ancient chapel on the isle are bathed in a warm golden light.

Tentsmuir Sands, Fife: Exploring the winding pathways that meander through the dunes is rewarded with panoramic views of the sunset over the North Sea and the surrounding coastal woodland. Tentsmuir Sands is a haven for wildlife, so keep an eye out for rare bird species and other fascinating creatures that call this dune-filled landscape home.

Top spots for wildlife enthusiasts

Isle of Coll, Inner Hebrides: With its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, this island offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore its underwater wonders. Discover thriving kelp forests, encounter curious seals, and witness the vibrant array of fish that call these waters home. The Isle of Coll’s untouched beauty and diverse marine ecosystem make it a must-visit snorkelling destination.

These coastal waters also offer a unique opportunity to witness one of nature’s gentle giants—the basking shark. Join Basking Shark Scotland and embark on an extraordinary adventure to experience the awe-inspiring presence of basking sharks in the waters of Scotland.

Isle of Arran, West Coast of Scotland: Arran’s captivating beaches offer a gateway to the past, inviting fossil hunting enthusiasts and shell collectors to embark on an extraordinary journey through time. Absorb island life and book in to Lochranza Youth Hostel, from £14 per person per night and be sure to stop by The COAST Discovery Centre – Scotland’s first Marine Protected Area (MPA) visitor centre, and the UK’s first community-led MPA visitor centre. Learn about the island’s marine biodiversity and the conservation efforts – located right on the sea front in Lamlash Bay, it is fully accessible and open seven days a week, rain or shine.

Lunan Bay, Angus: A hidden gem known for its pristine sandy beach and breath-taking coastal scenery. Stay at Lunan House Hotel, from £82 per night and take time to visit Montrose Basin Visitor Centre, Scottish Wildlife Trust. Montrose Basin is the enclosed estuary of the South Esk River. The reserve includes a 4-star visitor centre along with four remote bird hides. Covering 750 hectares, Montrose Basin is home to over 80,000 migratory birds including pink-footed geese, common terns, knot and kingfisher. Non-member adult entry fee £5.50, children.

Top beaches for a picnic

Prince’s Beach, Eriskay, Outer Hebrides: One of Scotland’s most historic beaches, it’s said to be where Bonnie Prince Charlie first set foot on Scottish soil. Marvel at this beautiful beach and embark on a leisurely coastal walk, tracing the rugged cliffs and taking in the dramatic coastal views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Balephuil Bay, Tiree: Known as the ‘Hawaii of the North’, Tiree provides a tranquil paradise for holidaymakers to relax and unwind. With white-shell beaches and turquoise waters, Balephuil Bay is the perfect place for a swim and a firm favourite for surfers, thanks to the warm waters brought in by the Gulf Stream.

Loch Goilhead, Argyll: Situated amidst the stunning scenery of mountains and forests, the highlight of this destination is undoubtedly its pristine beach. Visitors flock to Loch Goilhead to soak up the sun, bask in the serenity, and indulge in a plethora of exciting activities. After a day exploring, continue to enjoy the view at The Shore House Inn, from £90 per room per night.

Read more on Scottish Field’s Outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.