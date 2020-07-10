Scots prepare to head outdoors as lockdown eases

SCOTLAND’S hospitality, tourism and leisure businesses are gearing up to welcome back guests as lockdown measures continue to ease.

CCW, which runs outdoor stores in Callander, Glasgow and St Andrews, is offering customers a 20% discount, which it’s encouraging them to spend in other local businesses.

The company, which was launched in 1985 by husband-and-wife team Bill and Liz Geddes, has topped up its staff’s wages, so all its workers have received their full salaries while on furlough.

Bill said: “We believe Scots will do their bit to kickstart the local economy.”

His comments came as Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh announced plans to reopen on 15 July with an exhibition entitled “Mid-Century Modern: Art & Design from Conran to Quant”.

Kate Grenyer, exhibitions curator at Dovecot, said its exhibition “provides an extensive and provocative look at a truly innovative era in Britain’s history, exploring the origins of pop culture and how art, design and fashion were used to demand and effect social change in the years that followed”.

She added: “We hope it provides inspiring stories for young and old audiences alike, especially those who have been inside for the past few months.”

Meanwhile, Scotland’s eateries continue to unveil their reopening plans, with The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews welcoming guests back on 16 July.

The restaurant will be open from Thursday to Sunday for lunch and dinner for pre-booked groups of up to six people.

Campbell Mickel, chef-proprietor at Merienda Restaurant in Edinburgh, is continuing his home delivery service while preparing to reopen next month.

This weekend’s menu marks a return to the small plates format that won him a Michelin Bib Award.

“Barcelona” is the theme for his first selection of smaller dishes.

And Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh is teaming up with beer brand Innis & Gunn and Pizza Geeks to open a courtyard bar on 15 July.

The bar will be open from Thursdays to Sundays until at least the end of August, with table service and contactless payments.

Six people from one household or bubble will be allowed to sit together, with socially-distanced seating for up to four people from two households or bubbles.

In other news, Gleneagles has launched “Our Turn To Care“, a charitable initiative to thank workers from NHS Scotland by donating 365 free room nights each year for the next five years.

The Perthshire luxury hotel – which is reopening on 15 July – will work with Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland and NHS Scotland to administer the scheme, with complimentary bed and breakfast stays being distributed to staff from 1 September.

