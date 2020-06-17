Gleneagles unveils plans to reopen

ONE of Scotland’s most famous hotels will fling open its doors once more on 15 July.

The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire is introducing a flexible booking policy that will allow guests to rearrange their stay at short notice while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Gleneagles, which opened as a railway hotel in 1924, said it had changed the way members of staff interact with guests and each other.

It added that it had also altered the seating plans in its bars and restaurants, how food is prepared and how rooms are serviced.

The hotel’s golf courses reopened on 29 May.

Conor O’Leary, Gleneagles’ joint managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to have an opening date for Gleneagles in sight and look forward to bringing some joy to our guests after what has been a difficult few months for all of us.

“Whilst our priority must and always will be safety, and protecting the wellbeing of everyone at Gleneagles, neither of those important responsibilities takes away from our main commitment of providing guests with a sense of escape and adventure.”

Ennismore bought Gleneagles in 2015 from Diageo, Scotland’s largest whisky distiller and the owner of brands including Bell’s, J&B and Johnnie Walker.

