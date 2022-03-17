Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags visit Glamis Castle

The ladies of Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags enjoy their inaugural event at historic Glamis Castle while raising funds for Children 1st.

As the day dawned, 40 ladies from all over Scotland and as far afield as Cheshire were treated to what must be one of the most spectacular views in Scotland, the private drive leading to Glamis Castle, without a doubt once driven it is never forgotten.

The occasion was Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags Scotland’s premier ladies clay shooting group’s inaugural event at the castle, unlike any other group in the UK the group is like a roving syndicate holding their clay shooting events at prestigious exclusive amazing venues and not at traditional shooting grounds except for Gleneagles.

With the ladies having private use of the grounds and castle they were treated to parking outside the grand front door and being piped into the castle. The aroma of freshly made coffee and bacon rolls greeted the guests and the warmest of welcomes from the fabulous team at Glamis.

The short walk out to the events field was very special as the piper led the group.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of Glad Rags Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, sid: ‘I adore the sound of the bag pipes; it was magical to hear them echoing around the grounds as we made our way to the clay shooting area.

‘For me it was a time of reflection, I started this adventure nearly eight years ago, this was our 115th event, we have held our events at outstanding unique venues, but Glamis Castle is extraordinary. It oozes grandeur, the walls are steeped in history but it also unexpectantly has the feeling of a much-loved family home, never did I think I would be lucky enough to add Glamis Castle to our portfolio of venues.’

As the sound of the bag pipes were replaced with woops of joy, cheering and clapping as clays were smashed the sun broke through the clouds. At Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags events ladies are grouped according to their ability with ladies who have never held a gun before and the more experienced ladies with their own gun all very welcome at every event. All the equipment is supplied, and ladies are taught not only the importance of safety but how to clay shoot properly, with targets set to suit the group’s ability.

On completion of the clay shooting element of the day, it was a quick change for lunch, a du bonnet and gin, which was the Queen Mothers favourite tiple then into the very grand state dining room for a two-course lunch.

Mhairi laughed: ‘It’s not every day you have lunch sitting in a room and at the very table that kings, queens, Prime Ministers and characters that we have all been taught about in our history lessons have sat before you.’

The guests were then treated to a relaxed fashion show by Country Ways who showcased some of their most popular brands, Dubarry, Barbour, Clare Haggas and Fairfax and Favor to name but a few. Two of the models being Glad Rags Events sponsors, Gillian Campbell Partner with Shepherd and Wedderburn and Carrie Keenan Assistant Director of Investment Management for Brewin Dolphin Aberdeen.

Rosemary Michie, owner of Country Ways, added: ‘What a spectacular setting for a day out with the Glad Rags ladies! The castle in all its glory immersed in Scottish History, the sporting activities and the wonderful hospitality combined to make a thoroughly memorable enjoyable day out. Well done to Mhairi and the Glamis team!’

Prizes donated by the sponsors for the ‘High Guns’, which is the highest scoring lady in each group were presented by Gillian from Shepherd and Wedderburn, the top shots being, Teal 1 Jennifer O’Neil, Teal 2 Alison McElrea, Pigeon’s Erica Double Coutts, Ducks Carrie Keenan, Grouse Erin Slater and Snipe’s Rebecca Cheyne.

Gillian added: ‘The Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags events never disappoint, and we are thrilled to continue to support them. I’d like to thank Mhairi for organising a thoroughly enjoyable day and I am already looking forward to the next event.’

Carrie from Brewin Dolphin was slightly disappointed in how fast the day passed: ‘The day just passed so quickly. It was a great mixture of clay shooting, beautiful backdrop and delicious food, the atmosphere was wonderful, we all had such a lovely day. An event to be remembered.’

Next came the drawing of the raffle where £700 was raised for Children 1 st and the presentation of a Gingko Tree in aid of the charity from Mhairi to Glamis Estate as a thank you. The day drew to a close after a wonderful, educational, entertaining tour of the castle.

Kirsten from Anderson Anderson and Brown another of the companies sponsors commented: ‘We are delighted to support Mhairi and her events; the places are always very sought after with clients and staff alike rushing to confirm their spots.’

Mhairi concluded: ‘I knew this was going to be an exceptional day, but it surpassed my expectations from start to finish it was extraordinary in every way, Glad Rags Events really are where everlasting memories are made and I am so proud to in a minuscule way be part of Glamis Castle’s 600 year history.’

Forthcoming events: 24 April, Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags at Spalinbrae House Hotel; 15 May, Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags at Mystery Castle; 19 June Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags at Alive House.

For more information and to book www.gladragsevents.com