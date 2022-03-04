Clay pigeon shoot will be a (double) barrel of fun

The Borders Branch of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is organising a clay shoot next month.

This will take place on Sunday, April 10, at Bisley at Braidwood near Selkirk in the Scottish Borders – and those interested can register a team of four to take part at the six-stand, 60-clay flush shoot.

Bisley at Braidwood – overlooking the Eildon Hills – is described as the largest and most comprehensive sporting clay shooting layout in Scotland, and the charity shoot for SSAFA promises to be a barrel or two of fun for experienced guns and novices alike.

Although for fun and for charity, there will be a strong element of competition to the day with team and individual competition prizes.

There is a prize draw to be held after the shoot that includes:

A scale model by Ballantynes of Walkerburn of the famous Border Reivers memorial

A bottle of Edinburgh Castle One O’clock Gun Gin donated by RM Consultants Edinburgh, as well as £500 and two prizes

A pair of tickets to the Kelso Races

A 100-clay shooting day with instruction and food from Bisley at Braidwood Clay Range

Beer and a cap from Tempest Brewery Co, Galashiels

A brace of bottles of 15-year-old Speyside single malt donated by Mainetti UK (Borders Homewares)

John Currie, SSAFA Borders branch fundraiser, said: ‘The interest being shown in this event is very encouraging with many people wishing to support SSAFA and the work it carries out assisting veterans, serving personnel and their families throughout the Borders.

‘Although SSAFA is a nationwide charity, founded nearly 140 years ago, it still surprises me just how many people are unaware of it and the excellent work it delivers through a dedicated team of volunteers.

‘Fundraising is very important, but making people aware that there is unstinting support for our armed forces and their families, plays a large part of what SSAFA Borders does. Events such as this clay shoot are vital to getting that message across.’

Package price – including clays and cartridges, breakfast rolls, tea and coffee, and a buffet lunch – is just £320 per team of four. Places are still available, as are sponsorship opportunities for what promises to be a great day out in aid of a great cause.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has been providing lifelong support to our Forces and their families since 1885. In 2020, their teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 79,000 people in need, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts, and their families.

The SSAFA family includes the Military Wives Choirs, both an independent charity and a subsidiary of SSAFA, which supports women across the military community. SSAFA understands that behind every uniform is a person.

For more information and to register a team, or to offer sponsorship, visit www.ssafaborders.org.uk.