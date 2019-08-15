Charity shoot raises £230,000 for good causes

The annual charity clay pigeon shoot hosted by CR Smith boss Gerard Eadie CBE raised a superb £230,000 at the weekend – money which will be divided between four charities.

With spirits high despite the threat of downpours, 42 teams of shooters and a total of 400 guests took part in the shoot at Auchterhouse Country Sports, near Dundee, on Sunday. Celebrities Nick Nairn and Dougie Vipond entertained guests with cookery demonstrations and the prizegiving was hosted by Scottish rugby international Alastair Kellock.

Willie Allan MBE worked a fantastic auction to raise money for the chosen good causes – JDRF, Maggie’s, CLIC Sargent and Seamab School – but the show-stopper in the day’s fundraising activities was a raffle for a Mercedes A Class donated by Arnold Clark.

The shoot, which is now in its 18th year, has raised a total of £3.4m since its first event. The day includes a clay pigeon shooting competition in the morning with cookery demonstrations and fashion shows for the non-shooters, followed by lunch and live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Gerard Eadie CBE said: ‘We were very lucky with the weather. It stayed dry until the afternoon, so the competition went without a hitch and everyone was inside the marquee when the rain came down. But nothing dampened our spirits. Everyone was extremely generous and we raised a superb amount of money for our charities.

‘Our chosen charities all do terrific work across the country and have been selected as they have a personal meaning for some of our guests. It was a great day and my thanks go to everyone who was involved.

‘The shoot starts with a small army of volunteers who turn out to help. We have a network of supporters who donate prizes and services. Then there are our guests who make up The Shoot family and who come together in a spirit of generosity every year to have fun and support good causes.’

The event is organised by The Shoot Charitable Trust, with support from sponsors, including Brewin Dolphin, Holland Cooper, Bridgend Aggregates, Bentley Edinburgh, CR Smith, Edwin James Group, Entier, James Keiller Estates, James Paterson & Sons, Kinrara Highland Distillery, Knight Property Group, McCloys, Texo and Yorkes of Dundee.

