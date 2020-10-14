Campaign drives interest in North East 250

INTEREST in the North East 250 driving route has shifted up a gear following an online marketing campaign.

The number of times pages were viewed on the North East 250 website accelerated from fewer than 8,000 in the month before the first phase of the campaign began to nearly 120,000 during the campaign’s final month.

The number of individual users also soared from just over 2,000 to more than 43,000.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of destination management organisation Visit Moray Speyside, said: “The campaign was performing well when it was paused due to covid-19 in March – what is even more impressive is that upon resuming in August the numbers were even stronger than before – proving that the Moray and the North-east hold huge appeal for visitors from across the UK and beyond.”

Jo Robinson, regional director at national marketing agency VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted that VisitScotland’s growth fund was able to support this successful campaign.

“We knew the visitor economy around the North East 250 was already a strong proposition, but now we have clear evidence of the high demand for the region.”

Guy Macpherson-Grant, director of North East 250, added: “This has been a tremendous opportunity to partner with our national tourism organisation and Visit Moray Speyside to promote an area of the country that has such exciting and varied attractions for visitors, both local and from afar.

“As well as having had an immediate impact through interaction on social media, the wealth of stunning images and enthusiastic reviews and commentary that we have amassed sets us up well for future marketing activity.”

