What’s on: a look at events coming up in June

Graduate Exhibition World-renowned furniture school, The Chippendale International School of Furniture, is hosting its 38th annual Graduate Exhibition & Fine Furniture Sale this month.

The event will showcase a range of fine furniture crafted by students graduating from this year’s Professional Course. On the 2022/23 course are 30 talented students from around the world, including India, Chile, Thailand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Malta, the UK and Ireland.

The event will take place between 4-17 June.

Visit the website to book: https://chippendaleschool.com/furniture-making-courses/the-chippendale-school-graduate-exhibition-2023/

Orkney showcase

St Magnus International Festival will take place from 16-23 June.

Set in Orkney’s incredible landscape in the light nights of midsummer, the festival brings together music, theatre, poetry and multi-sensory experiences.

In its 47th year, the festival will feature the world premiere of David McNeish’s play Thora, the story of Orkney native St. Magnus’ mother about whom little is known.

The Festival spans venues from Pier Arts Centre to St Magnus Cathedral, stunning churches nestled scenically on the coast, Stromness Town Hall, The Writing Room at Kirkwall Hotel and the Pickaquoy Centre and is a great way to discover the cultural life of the islands.

Visit – https://www.stmagnusfestival.com/

Summer fun

You can enjoy some summer activities with the Moray Walking & Outdoor Festival from 16-26 June.

With walks ranging from gentle strolls to challenging endurance events, alongside activities that have in the past included cycling, kayaking, wildlife watching, bushcraft and more, the Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival is a great way to discover the region’s natural, historical and cultural landscape.

From the foothills of The Cairngorms National Park, the largest National Park in the UK, to the glittering coastline, the region’s spellbinding scenery provides the perfect backdrop for adventure and exploration on Scotland’s long summer days.

Visit – https://www.moraywalkoutdoorfest.co.uk/

