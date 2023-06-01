What’s on: a look at events coming up in June
Graduate Exhibition
World-renowned furniture school, The Chippendale International School of Furniture, is hosting its 38th annual Graduate Exhibition & Fine Furniture Sale this month.
The event will showcase a range of fine furniture crafted by students graduating from this year’s Professional Course.
On the 2022/23 course are 30 talented students from around the world, including India, Chile, Thailand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Malta, the UK and Ireland.
The event will take place between 4-17 June.
Visit the website to book: https://chippendaleschool.com/furniture-making-courses/the-chippendale-school-graduate-exhibition-2023/
Orkney showcase
St Magnus International Festival will take place from 16-23 June.
Set in Orkney’s incredible landscape in the light nights of midsummer, the festival brings together music, theatre, poetry and multi-sensory experiences.
In its 47th year, the festival will feature the world premiere of David McNeish’s play Thora, the story of Orkney native St. Magnus’ mother about whom little is known.
The Festival spans venues from Pier Arts Centre to St Magnus Cathedral, stunning churches nestled scenically on the coast, Stromness Town Hall, The Writing Room at Kirkwall Hotel and the Pickaquoy Centre and is a great way to discover the cultural life of the islands.
Visit – https://www.stmagnusfestival.com/
Summer fun
You can enjoy some summer activities with the Moray Walking & Outdoor Festival from 16-26 June.
With walks ranging from gentle strolls to challenging endurance events, alongside activities that have in the past included cycling, kayaking, wildlife watching, bushcraft and more, the Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival is a great way to discover the region’s natural, historical and cultural landscape.
From the foothills of The Cairngorms National Park, the largest National Park in the UK, to the glittering coastline, the region’s spellbinding scenery provides the perfect backdrop for adventure and exploration on Scotland’s long summer days.
Visit – https://www.moraywalkoutdoorfest.co.uk/
Edinburgh will embrace a kaleidoscope of international heritage when the city stages the Festival of Migration.
The event will celebrate the country’s multiplicity of cultures thanks to its history of welcoming migrants.
Organised by Art27 Scotland, it aims to change the narrative and challenge closed minds through championing diversity and will feature a keynote speech by a UN Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights.
Running in Edinburgh over the weekend of 16-18 June 18, the event will open with an address by Dr Quan Nguyen, a teaching fellow from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, who asks Are We New Scots?.
Visit – https://art27scotland.org
Marine Fest
As summer begins, the Scottish Seabird Centre is hosting their third national Marine Fest from 8-12 June in North Berwick.
In response to the UN’s World Oceans Day 2023 celebrations, the festival’s full five-day programme has been revealed, bringing together chefs, artists, DJs, puppeteers, scientists, environmentalists, a TV star and more to celebrate Scotland’s globally significant marine wildlife and habitats.
Visit – https://seabird.org/events/marine-fest-2023
