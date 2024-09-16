Texas to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Texas have been unveiled as the headliners for this year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay concert.

The band are returning to the world-famous event for the third time, having last performed at it in 2005, on the back of a recent run of sell-out arena shows.

Performing below the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, the band will play a set covering many of their biggest hits of the last decades, including I Don’t Want a Lover and Say What You Want.

Since the band exploded into the charts back in 1989, they have gone on to produce ten studio albums, selling over 40 million records worldwide, becoming one of the UK’s most enduring and loved bands.

Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri said: ‘We can’t wait to play here for a third time. So get on your glad rags and let’s party for the New Year.’

The world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party will this year welcome 45,000 revellers into Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street, to party their way into 2025.

It will hosted by comedian Susie McCabe and Texas will be joined by Edinburgh-born Callum Beattie.

Edinburgh-born Callum has progressed from busking outside the city’s Usher Hall, to recently selling-out two nights at the iconic venue.

‘In just a few years I’ve gone from selling 30 tickets, to sold out shows including three sold out Barrowlands and two sold out Usher Halls, but being asked to play the Concert in the Gardens at Hogmanay is without a doubt the greatest highlight of my career so far, and to be doing it with Sharleen and the guys just makes it even sweeter. I can’t believe it,’ he said.

City of Edinburgh Council’s Val Walker said it was wonderful to welcome the band back to the celebration.

‘I’m delighted that this year’s Concert in the Gardens has such a strong Scottish line up,’ she said.

‘It promises to be a fantastic party to welcome 2025, where gig-goers will have unequalled views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle.

‘Edinburgh will continue to be the place to welcome in the new year and I look forward to the full Hogmanay programme being unveiled.’

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.